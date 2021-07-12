...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of western New York, including the following counties,
Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua.
* Until 11 PM EDT this evening.
* Recent heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches since Sunday morning
combined with heavy rain from additional showers and thunderstorms
into this evening may result in flash flooding across portions of
the Southern Tier.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&