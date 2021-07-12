OLEAN — The Kokomo Time Band concert, which was canceled  Thursday due to bad weather, is rescheduled for Tuesday, July 20, in Lincoln Park.

The rescheduled concert will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This Thursday's scheduled concert in the park features the Larry Lewicki Band, also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

