OLEAN — In 1970, the Olean Times Herald had been at its new location at 639 Norton Drive a year when 17-year-old Julie Rogers took a job with the newspaper.
Over the next 50 years, she worked in various departments while endearing herself both to the staff and the public. Along the way, she married her late husband, Mike, and became known as Julie Keim.
On Tuesday, Keim’s co-workers at the Times Herald honored her half-century of employment by providing a luncheon, a special cake and cards in her honor.
In looking back over the years, Keim said she first began working in the classified ads department under the late Ken Johnson and the late longtime publisher, Grey Fitzpatrick.
“We had a fully staffed composing room and a camera room, because back then nothing came electronically,” she said in comparison to current newspaper production that uses digital means for publishing on the web and in print.
Keim said after working in classifieds, she moved to the graphics department, where she worked eight years.
“That’s when we designed the ads at our desk with a straight-edge and a pencil,” she said. “We used to write everything inside of the ad, and from there it went out to (the composing department) for typesetting.”
As there were no computers to provide artwork for the ads, Keim and the staff relied on “metro books” that contained clipart to use in the ads.
“That was back in the day when we’d get six or seven full-page ads from Bradner’s department store and Carnahan’s men’s clothing,” she said of the long-closed businesses. “When I moved to the national accounts desk in 1984, we had tobacco advertising — full-page ads.”
Keim, who continues to run the national accounts desk, said she had also served as secretary for several publishers over the years. In addition to Fitzpatrick, she worked under publishers Harry Pappas, Dan Ferrier, Roy Biondi, Chuck Ward, Bill Fitzpatrick and Jim Bonn.
She isn’t needed to work in this capacity as much nowadays as Bonn handles much of his own correspondence via email.
The current Times Herald publisher, who has worked at many newspapers, including The Buffalo News, said Keim is among a handful of the best newspaper employees he’s ever been associated with.
“She has always represented what a community newspaper is all about, with her dedication and loyalty,” Bonn said during the reception. “There’s no next level — she is it.”
Keim has two sons, Nate and Matt, and the latter who works at the Times Herald as a graphic artist. Her brother, Tommy Rogers, also had worked at the newspaper in maintenance and the pressroom for a number of years.
In commenting on her career at the Times Herald, Keim said she enjoys what she does.
“I love my work and this business because it’s unique,” she said. “We’re the only newspaper in town, and when you work for a newspaper there are so many aspects you wouldn’t find anywhere else.”
She said an event that stands out for her is the flood of 1972, when she couldn’t make it into work for a few days because she was stranded in the Chipmunk area.
As for the most traumatic time in her career, it was “the day the Fitzpatricks sold” the Times Herald in 1988.
“It was just a sad day,” she lamented. “But, you learn how to go with the flow.”
Keim said she plans to keep on working “as long as they’ll have me because I enjoy what I do and the people I work with — they’re a great bunch of people.”
