A federal court judge in Buffalo issued a preliminary injunction last week against the state’s effort to keep live music venues closed because of coronavirus restrictions.
The ruling was was won by Olean native Peter J. Speroni, an entertainment lawyer representing a popular Western New York musician.
However, the preliminary injunction is just one of several conflicting legal decisions on the issue, which will continue to be contested through appeals and litigation, according to syracuse.com.
At issue are Cov. Andrew Cuomo’s orders, enforced by the State Liquor Authority, that prohibit venues with liquor licenses from selling tickets or using cover charges for live entertainment, and ban advertising for such shows. The rules permit only music that is “incidental” to a dining experience, not the main draw.
State officials say the rules are meant to contain the spread of the virus. The state says the rules went into effect in March, along with the initial coronavirus restrictions. But they did not become widely known in the state’s entertainment industry until the SLA issued a “clarification” on them in August.
Speroni filed his legal action for Buffalo guitarist Michael Hund. He argued the rules are unconstitutional and keep Hund from earning a living.
U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. issued the injunction Nov. 20 against the state after finding that the rules are both “arbitrary” and violate Hund’s First Amendment rights.
Sinatra noted that state rules allow for such events as trivia nights at bars while disallowing live music.
“The distinctions drawn here have no real or substantial relation to public health,” Sinatra said. “They are arbitrary.”
Sinatra went on: “Even assuming that the incidental-music rule were not arbitrary as discussed above, and, indeed, mitigated those risks, it does so at the expense of burdening Hund’s First Amendment rights.”
The SLA is considering its options to Sinatra’s ruling, according to a report in the Buffalo News, including an “immediate appeal and stay” of the injunction. Several other legal actions be entertainment venues over state restrictions due to COVID-19 are also working their way through the legal system.
Venues around the state operate under a variety of state-imposed restrictions. The latest came last week when Cuomo imposed a mandatory 10 p.m. closing time on all bars and restaurants. In addition, some parts of the state are under “micro cluster” zone restrictions due to high infection rates.
Speroni graduated from Buffalo State College with a degree in mass communications and earned his law degree from New York Law School.
Practicing in the fields of copyrights, copyright infringement litigation and trademarks, he formerly worked in the music industry on artist development, music publishing, media promotions and music consulting.
His specialty is intellectual property licensing, including complex music publishing, production, film and soundtracks, record label and artist management contracts.