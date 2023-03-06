Bitcoin
File

LOCKPORT (TNS) — A State Supreme Court justice signed a final order directing U.S. Bitcoin to shut down a cryptocurrency mining facility in Niagara Falls and pay the city punitive fines that exceed $1 million.

Justice Edward Pace signed the order on Friday after weeks of contentious negotiations between attorneys for Niagara Falls and U.S. Data Technologies Group Ltd. and U.S. Data Mining Group Inc., doing business as U.S. Bitcoin, over the wording of the final order. The order enforces a previous ruling by Pace that found U.S. Bitcoin in contempt of an order from another State Supreme Court justice that had directed the company to shut down.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social