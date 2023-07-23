ALBANY (TNS) — A federal magistrate judge has rejected a request by Andrew M. Cuomo to compel the state attorney general’s office and the state Assembly Judiciary Committee to turn over their records from extensive sexual harassment investigations of the former governor, including unredacted transcripts of all witness statements.
Cuomo’s attorneys sought the records as part of his defense in a federal lawsuit in which a State Police investigator has accused the former governor of sexual harassment, including kissing her on the face and making sexually charged comments while she was working for his protective detail. The lawsuit filed by the investigator, who is identified in court papers as “Trooper 1,” is one of two sexual harassment lawsuits that have been filed against Cuomo.
In a 37-page decision filed Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Taryn A. Merkl found the investigative records of the Judiciary Committee are shielded by “legislative privilege,” and that the former governor’s subpoena of the attorney general’s office would “impose a substantial undue burden and significant expense on a non-party.”
The judge, based on estimates provided by the attorney general’s office, also determined that it would take more than 200,000 hours for that office to review and redact more than 74,000 documents and 179 witness interviews that had been gathered as part of its 2021 investigation that concluded Cuomo was a serial sexual harasser who had fostered a toxic work environment in the Executive Chamber.
The portion of the ruling in favor of the Assembly said the state’s legislative privilege “protects state legislators and their staffs from compelled disclosure of documentary and testimonial evidence with respect to actions within the scope of legitimate legislative activity.”
Cuomo’s attorneys had sought the records, in part, to try and discredit the two investigations as well as the testimony of key witnesses. They argued the Judiciary Committee’s investigation, which was initially intended to be used to impeach him, was not legislative activity because the Assembly had determined it could not impeach a former governor but still completed the investigation before issuing a public report.
But the judge determined the investigation was legislative activity, even without an impeachment proceeding, and noted the Judiciary Committee’s attorneys had argued that turning over its records, including documents that might constitute attorney-client privileged materials, “could chill future witnesses’ willingness to participate in important legislative inquiries.”
“Although the (committee) may have lacked the power to impeach former Gov. Cuomo due to the timing of his resignation, he has presented no authority to this court that demonstrates that the (committee) was acting outside the bounds of its legislative authority by completing its investigation,” the judge wrote.
Merkl also noted that some of the arguments for disclosure tipped in favor of Cuomo, but that the “chilling effect” of turning over the committee’s records as well as the lack of government involvement in Trooper 1’s lawsuit “weigh heavily” in favor of the Assembly.
The judge also found the court did not need to issue a ruling on the attorney general’s arguments that sovereign immunity or law enforcement privileges protected it from being subpoenaed in the litigation, noting that once she had found the subpoena (s) would place an undue burden on that office the other arguments need not be decided.
The ruling noted that Cuomo’s attorneys are still able to issue subpoenas to the witnesses who testified in the investigations, as well as seek any evidentiary records they may have provided to the attorney general’s office of Assembly. Cuomo’s attorneys had argued that attorneys for Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan, two former aides who accused Cuomo of misconduct, have filed motions to block the subpoenas.
Cuomo announced his resignation a week after the attorney general’s report was issued in August 2021. It concluded that Cuomo “sexually harassed a number of current and former New York state employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”
The Assembly’s investigative report reached a similar conclusion, saying there was “overwhelming evidence that the former governor engaged in sexual harassment.”
Cuomo is scheduled to be deposed by Trooper 1’s attorneys next month as that case wends toward a trial.