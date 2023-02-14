Bitcoin
NIAGARA FALLS (TNS) — A State Supreme Court justice has now scheduled a conference for early March to determine what will be the contents of a judicial order that seeks to fine and shut down the operations of a cryptocurrency mining company in the Falls.

Justice Edward Pace has instructed lawyers for the city of Niagara Falls and for U.S. Data Technologies Group Ltd. and U.S. Data Mining Group Inc, doing business as U.S. Bitcoin, to meet with him to resolve an ongoing dispute over a draft order that would enforce a previous ruling by Pace that found the cryptocurrency mining company, which operates a facility on Buffalo Avenue, in contempt of an order from another State Supreme Court justice that directed the company to shutdown its operations.

