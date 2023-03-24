OLEAN — March Madness will continue into late April, with the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge coming back to Olean.
The City of Olean Youth and Recreation and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce have scheduled the challenge for April 22 at the youth center in the former St. John’s School, 921 N. Union St., and will provide boys and girls, ages 13 and younger, the opportunity to improve upon and showcase their fitness through five fundamental basketball skills: shooting, lay-ups, dribbling, passing, and defense.
The program is free for all participants and organizations. Boys and girls compete separately in two different age groups: 11U and 13U..
“We are excited to be asked again to host this skills challenge for our area children. Last year, we had 24 participants,” said Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce COO Meme K. Yanetsko.
Kris Shewairy, the city’s Youth and Rec coordinator, said the St. John’s gym is the ideal space to host this as the facility has new flooring.
“Through our winter basketball leagues as well as summer programs, the city has a built-in audience that is familiar with our programs and activities,” he said.
Participants will compete in each of the five standardized skills to earn a total cumulative time resulting in a final score:
- Dribbling – Challenges participants in stationary, zig-zag, and speed dribbling.
- Shooting – Challenges participants to make jump shots from the elbow.
- Lay-Up – Challenges participants to make lay-up shots.
- Passing – Challenge participants to accurately pass towards a wall target and receive a pass.
- Defense and Bonus Free Throw – Challenges participants in defensive lane slides, sprinting, and free throw shooting.
The challenge will run from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. GOACC and the city are also looking for high school students who need community service hours to help volunteer. For more information on volunteering or on the skills competition, please call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.
Yanetsko noted that after the inaugural Challenge hosted in Olean in 2022 saw 24 children compete. After the local competition, New Life Christian’s Marci Hutter and Olean Intermediate Middle School’s Liam Ruggles both placed first in their divisions in Olean, while Allegany-Limestone’s Jamison Dubin placed second in Olean. All three were invited and joined other top scorers from local competitions around the country to participate in their closest geographical regional competition: for Olean, it was in Cleveland.
Hutter went through that round and earned a trip to the finals in New York City. She went to the NBA Draft as a guest of the Jr. NBA Challenge and toured the city.
