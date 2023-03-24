Jr. NBA Skills Challenge

Ali Giardini takes part in the dribbling challenge during the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge at the William O. Smith Recreation Center in 2022. The event will return again April 22.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — March Madness will continue into late April, with the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge coming back to Olean.

The City of Olean Youth and Recreation and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce have scheduled the challenge for April 22 at the youth center in the former St. John’s School, 921 N. Union St., and will provide boys and girls, ages 13 and younger, the opportunity to improve upon and showcase their fitness through five fundamental basketball skills: shooting, lay-ups, dribbling, passing, and defense.

