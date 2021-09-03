ST. BONAVENTURE — Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of “PBS NewsHour,” will give the keynote talk at St. Bonaventure University’s 2021 Hellinger Awards Luncheon in Washington, D.C.
The 61st Mark Hellinger ceremony and luncheon, set for Oct. 11 and hosted by the university’s Jandoli School of Communication, will recognize the 2021 and 2020 Hellinger Award winners and honorable mentions and pay tribute to four Jandoli School graduates.
Honorees include 2021 Hellinger Award winner Michael Hogan and honorable mention Jeffrey Uveino (both are former interns at the Olean Times Herald, while Uveino works as a sports reporter and editor for The Bradford Era and OTH); 2020 winner Cameron Hurst and honorable mention Layne Dowdall; SBU alumnus/alumna of the year Charlie Specht (class of 2010) and Danica Roem (class of 2006); and two recent additions to the Jandoli School’s Wall of Distinguished Graduates: Jackie Trescott (1968) and Joan Roeben Licursi (1965).
Woodruff, who graduated from Duke University and started her career in the 1970s covering local and state government in Atlanta, has covered national politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.
In 2011, Woodruff was the anchor and reporter for the PBS documentary “Nancy Reagan: The Role of a Lifetime.” And in 2007, she completed an extensive project on the views of young Americans, titled “Generation Next: Speak Up. Be Heard.” Two hour-long documentaries aired on PBS, along with a series of reports on the NewsHour with Jim Lehrer, NPR, in USA Today and on Yahoo News.
In 2006, she was a visiting professor at Duke University’s Terry Sanford Institute of Public Policy. In 2005, she was a visiting fellow at Harvard University’s Joan Shorenstein Center on the Press, Politics and Public Policy.
Woodruff is a founding co-chair of the International Women’s Media Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting and encouraging women in journalism and communication industries worldwide.
She serves on the boards of trustee of the Freedom Forum, The Duke Endowment and the Carnegie Corporation of New York, and is a director of Public Radio International and the National Association to End Homelessness. She is a former member of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, a former director of the National Museum of American History and a former trustee of the Urban Institute.
She is the recent recipient of the Radcliffe Medal, the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism, the Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award from the Committee to Protect Journalists and the Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University.