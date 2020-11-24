WELLSVILLE — UR Medical-Jones Memorial Hospital joined the Allegany County Department of Health in making a plea to the residents to help slow the increase of the COVID-19 or services could be overwhelmed.
JMH officials point out that the hospital has been able to meet the needs resulting from COVID-19, while non-urgent services and care for those with other acute illnesses have not been curtailed.
”However, if we do not heed the warnings and advice from public health and the medical professionals, Jones Memorial Hospital and many other healthcare systems may not be able to provide the necessary care for those who need it,” officials said in a statement.
”Please help Jones Memorial Hospital so that we can care for your family and neighbors by avoiding the gatherings we all miss, maintaining social distancing, and proper mask wearing.”
Allegany County has seen a surge in COVID-19 infections since early October, logging more cases in less than two months than the combined early months of the pandemic.
County health officials reported 16 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 944, with 32 reported deaths. A total of 735 residents have recovered, while there were 912 residents in quarantine or isolation on Tuesday.
The positivity rate for testing for the virus was 4.5% on Monday, while the seven-day average reported Monday was 3.4%
”Our census has been at the highest levels we have experienced in years,” JMH officials stated. “Our staff has been working very hard and many long hours in the past few weeks to meet those needs. We are grateful to all those who have worked extra shifts to enable us to care for this influx of patients.”
Residents are asked to remember:
• One positive person can result in 60 people or more being placed in quarantine.
• Your contacts include people you were within 6 feet of for more than 10 minutes and goes back to two days prior to you becoming ill or being tested.
• If you are sick or feeling ill, it is important to self-isolate, call your primary care provider, and get yourself tested.
• If you are unable to get into your primary care provider or you do not have one, you can call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 press #4. Leave your name and telephone number, and answer your phone when someone calls you back to do the pre-registration.
• If someone in your household is sick, keep everyone home.
• Many of of the county’s positives have been exposed to a person in their household who was sick.
• Limit exposure during the holidays by celebrating in smaller groups and with people that live with you.
• Ask relatives, family, friends and neighbors not to travel during the holidays.
• Do your holiday shopping online to limit your exposure in crowded malls or stores, have items shipped or do outside of store pickups.
• Wear a mask covering your mouth and nose; keep a social distance of 6 feet or more; wash your hands or use hand sanitizer; and avoid crowded areas.
Acting Public Health Director Tyler Shaw said Allegany County is starting to see the effects of positives from other states and large gatherings.
“Please remember that contacts to a positive case and a positive case have implications further reaching than just the individuals at the gathering or party,” he said. “The virus depends on people, please do your part to help our community stop the spread.”
Allegany County will offer free COVID-19 rapid testing at drive-up sites in early December.
On Dec. 2, rapid testing will be available 9 a.m. to noon at Wellsville Middle/High School. County residents must pre-register by calling (585) 268-9250 #4 by noon on Dec. 1.
On Dec. 3, rapid testing will be available 9 a.m. to noon at Bolivar-Richburg Middle/High School. Pre-register by noon Dec. 2. Call the above number for full details of the testing.