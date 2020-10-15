WELLSVILLE — Jones Memorial Hospital has suspended visiting hours for adult patients, with a few exceptions, as COVID-19 resurges in the region.
The move on Thursday comes a day after Allegany County saw a cluster of 30 infections, as well as two deaths, in a Houghton nursing facility.
Support persons of patients who may enter Jones Memorial are outlined as follows:
• Pediatric patients may have one guardian visitor.
• OB patients may have ONE support person with them throughout labor and delivery.
• One support person is allowed when deemed essential to the care of the patient, meaning it is medically necessary. One support person is also allowed for any patient with an intellectual and/or developmental disability, and patients with cognitive impairments including dementia.
• End-of-life visitation will also be allowed.
Further information regarding the immediate policy is available through jones.urmc.edu. The hospital café will remain closed to the public until further notice.
“The overall goal is to minimize traffic at the hospital and decrease potential exposure to COVID-19,” Eva Benedict, CEO at Jones, said.
The hospital consulted with the Allegany County Department of Health in restricting visitation.
JMH will continue to verbally screen all those entering any hospital building or practice. Those entering will have to stop and answer a few basic questions before being allowed to proceed.
Benedict said all hospital services and practices remain open and "fully capable of caring for our community’s needs. At this time, this policy change does not impact any surgeries or procedures."
Members of the the community are asked to "do your part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 — wear your mask, wash your hands, avoid large gatherings and stay home when sick."
The latest policy will be reevaluated as needed.