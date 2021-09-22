WELLSVILLE — Allegany County’s largest hospital is asking residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as case counts rise and more than a third of inpatient treatment is for those with the disease.
Jones Memorial Hospital and the Allegany County Health Department issued a call to get vaccinated Wednesday.
“Allegany County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in New York State and one of the fastest rates of infection increase,” said Tyler Shaw, director of the Allegany County Health Department. “The reasons are simple and easily addressed: Low vaccination rates combined with decreased social distancing and masking means that more people are getting sick and our communities are more vulnerable.”
County health officials reported 16 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to date to 4,067. Of those cases, 3,910 had recovered, and 92 deaths have been reported by the state Department of Health among residents in state-licensed care facilities. The death data does not include those who died at home.
Since Aug. 22, 57 of the 437 cases reported — 13% — have been breakthrough cases — testing positive after having completed a vaccine series.
As of Wednesday, 298 people were in active quarantine or isolation due to either testing positive or being exposed to a positive case without a complete vaccination.
County officials resumed daily updates late this month after discontinuing them in July in the face of low reported case counts.
State health authorities reported Wednesday that
41.8% of the county’s population has received at least one dose, with 49.8% of adults meet that classification. Meanwhile, 38.7% of county residents have received a completed vaccine series. All three figures rank last in the state.
The low COVID vaccination rate, according to Dr. Kevin McCormick, medical director at Jones Memorial Hospital, can be traced to the false and misleading information that has made people unnecessarily anxious about it.
“This is a very safe and highly effective protection against the COVID virus,” he said, adding that the percentage of inpatients being treated for COVID is an unprecedented statistic: one-third of the total inpatients at Jones Memorial are being treated for the same illness.”
Since the very beginning of the pandemic, the nurses and providers at Jones Memorial have been caring for COVID patients.
“Treatments at Jones have included all advances in COVID treatment including the use of antiviral medication remdesivir,” Dr. McCormick said, noting that infectious disease consultations with Intensive Care specialists at UR Medicine are available 24/7. Another promising treatment is Monoclonal Ab, but availability is limited nationwide. “The Jones team will explore what is available for use on those most vulnerable to serious illness,” he added.
Those who are vaccinated are less likely to get the virus and if they do, they are less likely to be hospitalized.
“We are dealing with one of the fastest increasing rates of COVID cases in the state,” said McCormick. “The large unvaccinated population in this community jeopardizes the health of everyone as the number of inpatients begins to exceed the number of healthy health care workers.”
Vaccinated healthcare workers are unlikely to get seriously ill, but exposure to sick community members takes them out of work and reduces the hospital’s capacity to care for all patients, he added, encouraging residents to support the staff at the hospital by getting vaccinated.
For more information on COVID myths and facts, UR Medicine staff created a data sheet available at www.urmc.rochester.edu/MediaLibraries/URMCMedia/jones-memorial/about-us/images/COVIDMythsandFacts.pdf.