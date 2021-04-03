WELLSVILLE — This summer changes are coming to the original façade of Jones Memorial Hospital.
Jones is celebrating its 100th anniversary in a much-subdued way because of COVID-19 restrictions, yet it is going to be making some big changes that are not so subtle. This summer the façade of the hospital building, completed in the early 1950s and facing downtown, will be growing up.
Jim Helms, chief financial officer of JMH, said there is going to be a vertical expansion, meaning the building is going up rather than across the front.
“You’ll still be able to see the old façade,” he said.
A little vague on the actual height and width of the construction, Helms said that on April 12 there will be a presentation on the project to the village board at a location yet to be decided.
Helms did say the vertical expansion project will make room for a physician clinic space on a third floor.
He explained that in the 1992 building project, support needed for expansion to a third floor were put in place, allowing for the new third floor to be inline with the current third floor.
“Nothing will change on the first floor,” he said.
But that isn’t all that is happening in the project that will get started this summer once COVID-19 protocols allow. In addition to the vertical expansion, the current operating room suite will be renovated, bringing all four operating rooms and the procedural rooms up to the same standard.
“It will make the operating room suite more efficient,” he said. “We will be able to do any of the procedures in any of the four rooms.”
Patient’s experience of crossing into the MRI trailer for a procedure will also be a little less concerting because the building project includes converting the aforementioned trailer into a fixed MRI facility.
In the early fall residents took note of the new parking area being dug out to the north of the historic Johnson Cemetery, which abuts the hospital campus.
The hospital requested access to the graveyard, causing some concern among historians. The cemetery, dating from the earliest years of the village, contains the graves of veterans of the Civil War and World War I, with the last burial there in this century.
Helms said JMH is working with the American Legion Riders, of which its members will be sprucing up the cemetery.
“We know the location of everything in the cemetery,” he said, indicating gravesites will be protected.
The hospital will install a sidewalk from the new parking area to its facility, he added. Access to the parking area will be from the Bradley Building located on North Main Street.
The Wellsville Village Board is the lead agency in the environmental review process for the JMH building project, which will be paid for out of funds from the $17 million grant awarded to the hospital last year from New York state.