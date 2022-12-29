JMH capital campaign

Jones Memorial Hospital staff thank donors for surpassing the $2 million mark in a capital campaign to fund the hospital's Transformation and Modernization Project. Officials reported the project should be completed by the fall.

 Provided

WELLSVILLE — Jones Memorial Hospital has surpassed its $2 million goal to make the Transformation and Modernization Project a reality.

Officials noted more than 30 donors committed at least $25,000 to the project, earning the classification of Cornerstone Donors.

