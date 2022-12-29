WELLSVILLE — Jones Memorial Hospital has surpassed its $2 million goal to make the Transformation and Modernization Project a reality.
Officials noted more than 30 donors committed at least $25,000 to the project, earning the classification of Cornerstone Donors.
“With the latest Cornerstone Donor commitment of $100,000 we are actually very close to $2.1 million,” said Jones CEO James Helms. “Our community recognizes the impact this project will have on Allegany County as well as the surrounding areas and the healthcare options that will be available right here, close to home. We are thrilled that they came through with the support that was needed.”
The Transformation and Modernization project includes a third-floor addition that will add over 14,000 square feet of clinical space, as well as more than 4,000 square feet of renovations that expand the surgical department, and a permanent, fixed MRI tower with three levels of clinical space.
In February 2020, the state Department of Health Statewide Healthcare Facility Transformation Program awarded $16.86 million to the hospital for the project. Ground was broken on the project in July 2021, and the work is expected to finish by the fall.
Helms said that increases in construction costs and enhancements to the project beyond the original plan left a gap of $2 million between the cost of the project and the grant value, necessitating the fundraising campaign.
Helms credits the success of the capital campaign to the Campaign Executive Committee, which was chaired by Rich Shear of Wellsville. Also serving on the committee Dr. Heather Lanphere, Dr. Paul Axtell, Jack Emrick, Jeff Ely, Larry Clark, Karol Marciano, and Samantha Gilkey.
“This committee worked so hard to get us to our goal,” he said. “They not only donated generously to the campaign, but they donated even more of their time and talents to the cause. I am extremely grateful for all their work.”
“What a privilege to have a front row seat to see the way our community cares and comes together – it is truly amazing to watch,” said Jones Foundation Coordinator Jodi Pearson. “We hope our donors realize that because of their generosity, healthcare in our area will be greatly improved for many years to come.”
Cherokee Burnell, an employee in the Surgical Services area, said her inspiration to give to the project was the spirit of teamwork in her area.
“My co-workers have made me feel so welcome and part of the team since I started,” she said. “When I saw the project would expand and update the OR, I knew I wanted to donate as a way to thank them for their support.”
Hospital officials said they are still raising money for the project. To learn more about donating, call (585) 596-2053, email Jodi_Pearson@URMC.Rochester.edu, or visit www.jones.urmc.edu.