GREAT VALLEY — A joint project between the town of Great Valley and the Green Cemetery Association is expanding the cemetery located along Route 219 and making access to gravesites easier.
Town supervisor Dan Brown and the highway department, under the direction of superintendent Jack Harrington, have been busy constructing new driveways at the cemetery.
Harrington said they began planting maple trees on the outer edges a few years ago, and they plan to plant more all around the perimeter. Brown said people can purchase a tree in memory of an individual or a family.
Brown is working for the Green Cemetery Association with his landscaping business, Dan/Mar Services. He said James Brown Land Surveying from Franklinville came Aug. 25 and they marked out new lots, which will double the size of the burial grounds.
“This expansion has garnered a lot of attention,” he said. “We figured out the best layout to include the most gravesites possible.”
Brown said Gernatt Asphalt Products, Inc. donated the seven-acre piece of land to Green Cemetery about 10 years ago. He said the Gernatt company wanted to donate the property to the town but, when they realized Green Cemetery is its own entity and had nothing to do with the town, he talked them into donating the land to the cemetery.
“The property remained agricultural fields for many years after that and then the Green Cemetery Association disbanded for a bit,” Brown explained. “Because the organization didn’t have a lot of members, the state came in and took it over temporarily, while the association was being reestablished and a new board of directors was set up.”
According to Brown, if a cemetery association ceases to exist then the township is required to take it over.
“I was really relieved when the lot owners decided to keep it as an association,” he said. “They needed board members and I got put on the board. Then they chose me as president.”
Brown said this is a culmination of efforts put forth by him and the rest of the board members. He said they have tried to configure the cemetery layout with grieving families in mind, so they are adding a new driveway and another around the perimeter.
THIS PROJECT is a win-win situation for both the town and the cemetery association. Brown said the town’s 50-year gravel pit is depleted so they have to reclaim it. He said it will take over 3,000 yards of topsoil for the gravel pit to be put back to meet the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) regulations.
“After the pit is reclaimed and the DEC signs off from it, we have plans to put solar panels inside the gravel pit,” he said. “It’s handy because the cemetery is close to the pit. The town is hauling the topsoil and sod from the cemetery back to the pit to fulfill the need there. This also fulfills the cemetery’s need to be able to cut in these new driveways. The materials to build the driveways are coming from A&F Trucking, owned by Fred Perkins.”
Plans also include setting aside a small portion of the cemetery and placing stones recovered from the former Peth Cemetery to honor those who died back in the late 1800s. Brown said this will be a decision by the cemetery association board.
“I had the University of Buffalo come down years ago with a ground imaging machine to see if we could find the graves, but they couldn’t find anything so there was no way to know where to put which stone,” he said. “Different property owners had moved the stones and they were just leaning against a building near where the cemetery was once located.”
In order to preserve the grave stones, Brown and his crew gathered them up about 15 years ago and put them in a storage building at the town highway department.
“The stones deserve to be someplace and we figured they should be in a section of Green Cemetery,” he said. “It’s close to where they were and they’ll be safe. I don’t know if there are any family members left, but the stones certainly don’t need to be inside a storage building.”
The Painted Hills Genealogy Society has a burial list for the Peth Cemetery online at paintedhills.org. According to the website, updated in January 2023, eight members of the Abbott family and another person were interred in the cemetery that once existed at the intersection of Peth Road and Route 219.
Timothy L. and Jane M. (Nelson) Abbott were buried in 1883 and 1891, respectively, and three of their six children before 1880, possibly a niece in 1880 and two grandchildren in 1893 and 1894. The other grave was reportedly that of an individual with the last name of Crick who died in 1862 while serving in the Civil War. Timothy Abbott, mentioned above, was an attorney and a lumberman who also served in the Civil War. He was a Pvt. with Co. E, 9th Cavalry NYS Volunteers.
“It’s a sacred ground – it really truly is. There’s no other way to say it,” Brown said. “We’re trying to do it right to be respectful of those buried there.”