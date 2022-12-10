OLEAN — The second part of Jingle Bell Jubilee — including a holiday market, make-and-take crafts, horse and wagon rides and tree decoration contest contest — concluded Friday night at Lincoln Park.

Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce organizers said many of the vendors returned for the holiday market with a few more additions under the pavilion. MeLife Yoga sessions, crafts from the Olean Public Library, hot chili from Hammerback Bar & Grill and games from the YMCA were also available for attendees.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social