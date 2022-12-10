OLEAN — The second part of Jingle Bell Jubilee — including a holiday market, make-and-take crafts, horse and wagon rides and tree decoration contest contest — concluded Friday night at Lincoln Park.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce organizers said many of the vendors returned for the holiday market with a few more additions under the pavilion. MeLife Yoga sessions, crafts from the Olean Public Library, hot chili from Hammerback Bar & Grill and games from the YMCA were also available for attendees.
Entering a 41st season, Dance Arts instructors and students will present musical dance moments ranging from classical to traditional and contemporary. Bryce Blessing of Portville and his horses also returned Friday for carriage rides around the block.
Two new separate events were also be held in conjunction with the Jubilee — the Holiday Cookie Crawl and the Run Run Rudolph 5K.
Nine trees were available to bid on as part of the Festival of Trees. Organizations that decorated trees include Mercy Flight, SPCA in Cattaraugus County, Operation Warm Hearts, Genesis House, Zonta of Olean, African American Center for Cultural Development, Pfeiffer Nature Center, Rotary Club of Olean and Tri-County Arts Council.
