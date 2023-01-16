Jeff Foxworthy at National Comedy Center

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy (left) talks with Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, as Foxworthy toured the center in April 2022.

SALAMANCA — Bursts of laughter will echo through the hills of the Southern Tier this April when Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino welcomes legendary funnyman Jeff Foxworthy.

For a special one-night performance in the Seneca Allegany Event Center, Foxworthy will deliver his beloved brand of stand-up at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

