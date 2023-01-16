SALAMANCA — Bursts of laughter will echo through the hills of the Southern Tier this April when Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino welcomes legendary funnyman Jeff Foxworthy.
For a special one-night performance in the Seneca Allegany Event Center, Foxworthy will deliver his beloved brand of stand-up at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
As the largest-selling comedy-recording artist in history, Foxworthy is a household name. Widely known for his redneck jokes and the wildly successful Blue Collar Comedy Tour, he is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country.
Foxworthy’s performances explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, delivered from an “average guy” perspective.
Beyond his stand-up success, Foxworthy has hosted or starred in five television series and shows, received multiple Grammy Award nominations and is the best-selling author of 26 books.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon, starting at $35. This is an adults-only show.
In addition to Leno, other performances coming to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino include:
• Lonestar, Feb. 11. Tickets start at $25.
• Jay Leno, March 18. Tickets start at $45.
• Travis Tritt, May 20. Tickets start at $25.
• Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute, June 27. Tickets start at $49.
• Musical Tribute to Celine Dion, Sept. 19. Tickets start at $49.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at their properties. Tickets may be purchased online at senecaalleganycasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.