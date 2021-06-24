BRADFORD, Pa. — As the weekend approaches, you may start seeing more Jeeps in the area — the 24th annual Penn’s Woods Jeep Jamboree starts Friday.
The annual event brings off-road enthusiasts to the area and provides an opportunity for Jeep owners to catch up and bond while spending time in the woods.
The event begins at 6:30 a.m. Friday and will run until around 7:30 p.m. and will continue at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Participants in the Jeep Jamboree are based at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford during the adventures.
Area residents might notice a significant increase in Jeep Wranglers in particular, as event officials shared that 92% of all Jeep Jamboree participants choose to bring this vehicle when they attend. Also, the Jeeps that are driven for a Jamboree are typically modified.
The first Jeep Jamboree was organized by Mark A. Smith in 1953 and inspired Jeep enthusiasts to travel the old Rubicon Trail across the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Following this adventure, Willys Motors opted to create Jeep Jamborees in an official capacity in 1954, allowing the tradition to take hold and continue to grow from that point until today.
More information on the event and other Jeep Jamboree USA events can be found by visiting www.Jeep.com.