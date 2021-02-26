JAMESTOWN — Jessica Kubiak, associate professor of reading and composition at SUNY Jamestown Community College, is the first recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Teacher Award by the Conference on College Composition and Communication.
Award winners — Kubiak was one of two honored — were chosen by the conference's committee based on successful teaching outcomes with students with varying literacy and language abilities, pioneering teaching methods and activities and other factors.
The CCCC is part of the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE), the largest organization of English teachers in North America.
Currently serving as interim dean of Arts, Humanities and Health Sciences, Kubiak joined JCC’s faculty in 2013 and has served as the college’s director of academic initiatives and experiential learning coordinator.
She attended Boston College and earned a bachelor’s degree in English at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa. and an undergraduate certificate in African Studies at the University of Pittsburgh in 2006. She is a doctoral candidate in Old Dominion University’s English program and was a recipient of the State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2020.
Kubiak said she was honored to receive the award and "grateful that such influential national organizations are invested in honoring work that supports diverse student populations. My colleagues and students at JCC deserve just as much recognition as I do.”
Dr. Marilyn Zagora, JCC's vice president of academic affairs, said Kubiak is a highly respected member of the faculty "who possesses a special talent for engaging students in the learning process."
Dr. Daniel DeMarte, JCC's president, said Kubiak "continuously takes those small steps every day to hone her skills for the benefit of her students, her colleagues and her profession.”
Kubiak will receive the award during a presentation in the spring.