SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Workforce Readiness division has changed its name to Workforce Development.
The new title better reflects the wide range of services the program offers to the community and area business and industry entities. It also aligns with the title used by federal and state workforce development offices.
“It is the title college departments are most often referred to in training and capital improvement grant applications and proposals,” said Holger Ekanger, vice president of JCC Workforce Development. “We do much more than prepare individuals to be able to work. It’s part of what we do, but it doesn’t encompass the variety of technical, supervisory, and professional development training programs we offer that upgrade an employee’s value to an organization.”
Ekanger said JCC’s Workforce Development is building upon and growing its training and education offerings to better meet the needs of local employers and current employees. It provides onsite and online training programs for underemployed, unemployed, and incumbent workers.
In addition to the name change, JCC Workforce Development is introducing a new logo and rebranding its web pages and social media profiles.
JCC’s Workforce Development programs are available to any business, industry, government, and public sector organizations. It delivers customized training opportunities on JCC campuses in Jamestown, Cattaraugus County (Olean), Dunkirk and Warren, Pa.
To learn more about JCC Workforce Development and its training programs, visit www.sunyjcc.edu/workforce.