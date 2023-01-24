Short-term workforce development

SUNY Jamestown Community College's short-term Workforce Development programs begin in February.

 Torrey Johnson

OLEAN — When Tanner Papasergi was served a Facebook ad for SUNY Jamestown Community College’s short-term Workforce Development programs last winter, he was doing snow removal for a landscaping company.

He has also had his own sealcoating business during the warmer months, and before that, he was surveying electric poles.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social