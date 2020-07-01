JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Community College’s campuses will begin the 2020-21 academic year this fall with a flexible instructional format.
JCC’s plan for the fall semester incorporates both mandatory and recommended COVID-19 protocols issued by New York state, focuses on the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and the larger community.
“JCC is excited about welcoming our students and community back this fall,” said JCC president Daniel DeMarte. “Although we continue to adapt our policies and procedures based on state and federal guidelines, we have developed a robust plan that prepares students for a successful fall semester.”
The fall 2020 course schedule is available at sunyjcc.edu/courses.
JCC’s reopening plan for the fall semester, which has been approved for certification by the State University of New York, was designed to minimize disruption for students IN Olean, Jamestown and Dunkirk while supporting the learning process and providing a reasonable degree of options and flexibility.
The plan includes online, hybrid, and in-person courses. Approximately 125 online and hybrid courses are designated as flex courses which could meet as in-person classes on campus when COVID-19 measures allow.
“If conditions improve and we have approval from the governor, students enrolled in flex courses will be provided the opportunity to be in class, on campus, on the synchronous days and times already scheduled,” DeMarte said, emphasizing that students would need to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and state and local health department guidelines on social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment.
JCC’s student support services, which include tutoring, academic advising and library services, as well as connections to local, state and federal benefit programs, will continue to be available to students.
“JCC is working hard to ensure that students have access to the support they need to succeed in today’s educational environment,” said Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs.
DeMarte also noted that JCC’s workforce readiness training programs for employers throughout the region have shifted delivery to both synchronous and asynchronous formats for the fall. A mix of formats, including synchronous, asynchronous, hybrid and on-campus, will be provided.