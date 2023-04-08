JAMESTOWN — Neil Flory, SUNY Jamestown Community College associate professor and coordinator of music, had a book of his poems, titled “mudtrombones knotted in the spill,” published by New York publisher Arteidolia Press in February.
“Throughout this collection of 56 poems and prose poems, Flory’s writing takes the form of a stream-of-consciousness that calls attention to the way language inserts itself, like an unruly poltergeist in a room, into the flow of thought binding us to, and separating us from, the world around us,” wrote Daniel Barbiero, a noted musician, composer and writer.
Flory’s poems have appeared in various literary journals such as Sleet, Fleas on the Dog, Superpresent, Down in the Dirt and others.
Flory is also a published composer whose music has been performed across the United States and in Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia, including performances at major conferences in the U.S. and abroad. His music appears on recordings from the Summit, Mark, and Emeritus record labels.
Flory’s original composition, “Suite for Oboe and Trumpet,” was released on the album, “Determination: Music for Trumpet featuring Scott Hagarty,” in fall 2022 on the Mark Records label.
Flory has been a professor at JCC since 2013. Before that, he served as a member of the music faculties of Central Washington University, Del Mar College and Luther College.
This spring, Flory is coordinating a series of annual musical performances at JCC that are free and open to the public. They include Jazz Fest at 7 p.m. April 28; the Faculty Recital at 3 p.m. April 30; and the Spring Concert at 7 p.m. May 2 in Scharmann Theatre; and the student recital at 3 p.m. May 7 in Sheldon Center room 138.
Visit sunyjcc.edu/events for more information.