Enrollment is open for summer classes, which begin next month at SUNY Jamestown Community College.
The college is offering in-person, online, and hybrid courses during its two summer sessions, scheduled for May 17-June 28 and July 5-Aug. 15.
Summer classes offer students the opportunity to begin prerequisite courses, catch up and get ahead on coursework, and earn credits that can be transferred to other colleges.
High school students who live or attend high school in Allegany, Cattaraugus, or Chautauqua counties are eligible to take one summer course tuition-free through the Educational Advancement for Regional Neighbors grant. The grant is available to the first 150 students who apply and enroll in a class. Additionally, a second course may be taken at a half price through JCC’s Pre-College Enrollment Program.
In-person classes are being offered at JCC’s Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses, and North County Center in Dunkirk. Those registered for summer classes are eligible for on-campus housing on the Jamestown Campus.
Effective with the start of summer sessions, the COVID-19 vaccine is no longer mandated for students to attend classes at JCC and other SUNY campuses.
Visit sunyjcc.edu/summer to view and register for courses, purchase textbooks, and apply for financial aid.