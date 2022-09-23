OLEAN — A Stand Down to support community military veterans is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus.
The one-day event features a free lunch paired with a gathering of service providers and vendors offering resources, surplus, food and other giveaways to western New York veterans who attend.
This event is open to all veterans of the U.S. Military regardless of discharge status. Veterans need to bring a copy of DD-214 discharge papers, military identification, VA ID card or a license with veteran status to present at registration. Veterans can pre-register at buffalostanddown.org.
“We are very excited to bring this impactful event back this year,” said Kathy Zunner, chief development officer at the Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY. “The event targets homeless veterans, but the resources are critical and available to all veterans who wish to attend. We learned very quickly in 2020 that uncontrollable changes can put anyone at risk of homelessness.”
Veterans can obtain information about VA health care and other veteran benefits information, education, social and family services, and additional resources. The Stand Down also connects homeless veterans or those at risk of homelessness with information and services including immediate housing, legal advice and additional critical services.
“Each year we offer more resources to veterans who attend Stand Down,” said Kristen Weese, VA Health Care for Homeless Veterans program manager. “Bringing providers from the community and Veterans Affairs together in one place for the Stand Down is a great opportunity for veterans to learn about benefits and resources.”
JCC offers additional support to veteran students on campus. The college is also hosting a Stand Down on Nov. 17 on its Jamestown Campus.
“We are thrilled to be hosting the Stand Down again,” said Don Pool, JCC’s coordinator for accessibility services who helped bring the event to campus. “We hosted last fall on the Jamestown Campus, and it was a big success in helping our local veterans. Hosting the Stand Down gives us the opportunity to give back to our veterans in a small way and let them know they are important to us.”
The Stand Down was a principle first introduced during the Vietnam War. It was designed to give military personnel on the front lines of battle an opportunity to experience a place of safe haven and rest.
The Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY and the VA Western New York Healthcare System present this event along with community partners United Healthcare, and Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition.
The Veterans One-stop Center of WNY is a not-for-profit service and advocacy collaborative agency that empowers veterans, veteran families, and service members to achieve economic success, housing stability, emotional health, and well-being in support of their transition from military to civilian life. For more information about the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY, visit [www.vocwny.org]www.vocwny.org.
For more information, call (716) 898-0110 ext.108 or email avasquez@vocwny.org.