SUNY JCC

SUNY Jamestown Community College's Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean.

 File

OLEAN — A Stand Down to support community military veterans is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus.

The one-day event features a free lunch paired with a gathering of service providers and vendors offering resources, surplus, food and other giveaways to western New York veterans who attend.

 

