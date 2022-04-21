LITTLE VALLEY — Jamestown Community College President Daniel DeMarte met with Cattaraugus County lawmakers Wednesday to discuss upcoming capital projects at the Olean campus.
DeMarte, who has been JCC president since 2018, told members of the county legislature’s Finance Committee the college would like to undertake $1,054,000 in projects this year including a $340,000 renovation and upgrading of the Cutco Theater.
Next year, DeMarte said JCC is looking at another $5.3 million in capital projects, bringing the total to $6.3 million, of which New York State would pay half.
The project at the Cutco Theater, which is nearly 20 years old, includes a new sound system, fresh paint, new lighting and an LED projection screen. Marte said JCC would pay $100,000 of the costs, leaving the county to pay $240,000.
Much of the 2023 project will include addressing deferred maintenance, particularly the repair and replacement of roofs, DeMarts explained. Renovations will be made to the Library Classroom building to include more student services.
The JCC president emphasized that the college was only asking for the $1,054,000 in 2022. Besides the Cutco Theater project, renovations and upgrading of the Depot building are planned for this year.
DeMarte said the Depot renovations will support a campus e-sports program college officials hope will serve as a recruitment tool and be a part of turning around JCC’s enrollment decline.
It gives students who normally wouldn’t be involved in college sports an opportunity to participate in the fastest growing college sanctioned sport. It is competitive organized video gaming. There are online tournaments in the $1 billion a year activity.
The e-sports will help spark JCC’s return to competitive sports after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeMarte indicated. Last year cross-country activities were brought back. A new assistant athletic director will be hired to help recruit more students from schools across the county.
DeMarte said JCC intends to do better in responding to the training needs of employers and is changing its mission statement to reflect that. “We need employers to tell us what they need,” he added.
COVID-19 pandemic has left many students unwilling to return to campus, contributing the the overall slide in enrollment.
JCC also wants to continue the entrepreneurial spirit the Erick Laine Business Accelerator promoted last fall with competition among business seeking to take their businesses to the next level. JCC was a partner in the competition.