JCC awarded 5 accolades from online assessment

SUNY Jamestown Community College recently received recognition in five areas after being assessed for 2022 by Intelligent.com.
The website implements their methodology to rank colleges on a scale from 0 to 100 on program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost and student engagement.
JCC received accolades for best online associate in Computer Science and Information Technology and Systems programs, Best Online Computer Science Programs, Best Online Military-Friendly Colleges and Best Community Colleges in New York.
The college is noted for flexible distance learning that appeals to busy adults and hybrid models that include on-campus and online formats.
Researchers compared 704 programs from 2,900 universities and colleges across the United States.
For Best Associate in Computer Science, JCC received an Intelligent score of 93.32, and is cited as Best for Software Development.
In the Information Technology category, JCC received a score of 87.32, and is noted as Best for Database Support.
For the Best Online Computer Science award, JCC received 64.26, and is credited as Best for New York State residents.
In the Best Online Military-Friendly Colleges category, Intelligent gave JCC a 94.07, and indicated JCC is Best for Computer Science.
For Best Community Colleges, JCC received 87.15, and earned Best for Music Industry honors.
Intelligent.com provides curated guides that include the best degree programs and information about financial aid, internships, and study strategies.
Experts at Intelligent.com assess programs that aim to help students enhance and develop advanced skills for a variety of in-demand positions.