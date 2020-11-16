JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Community College is adding cybersecurity degree and certificate options to its academic programs.
The State University of New York and New York State Education Department approved JCC’s new programs recently.
JCC’s cybersecurity programs will prepare students to address the vulnerability of computer networks to cyber threats. Students who complete the degree program and plan to transfer into a four-year institution have several options regionally to enroll in cybersecurity, computer science, and computer information systems programs.
“Cybersecurity has become a major concern for organizations and individuals who use computers,” notes Jean Schrader, JCC’s dean of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. “JCC’s program provides students with an understanding of computers, computer networks, and the vulnerability of those systems, as well as methods for addressing cyber threats.”
Students will learn tools, policies, and procedures designed to address vulnerabilities and minimize cyber threats and will be prepared to complete industry certification in computer hardware and system software, networking, and security.
The certificate program ladders into the degree program without additional coursework.
Program enrollment is under way for the spring semester. Additional program and course details are available at sunyjcc.edu/cybersecurity.