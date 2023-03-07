Les Sabina and Kenny Crane

Les Sabina (left) and Kenny Crane return to St. Bonaventure University’s Rathskeller with Les Sabina and the Septet on March 21.

 Danny Bush

ST. BONAVENTURE — Les Sabina and the Septet, a collection of some of the best jazz musicians in Western New York, will perform at St. Bonaventure University’s Rathskeller at 7 p.m. March 21 in a return of their popular Jazz ’n’ Wings program.

The performance of contemporary jazz, with a complimentary side order of hot chicken wings, is free and open to the campus community and the public.

