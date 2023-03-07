ST. BONAVENTURE — Les Sabina and the Septet, a collection of some of the best jazz musicians in Western New York, will perform at St. Bonaventure University’s Rathskeller at 7 p.m. March 21 in a return of their popular Jazz ’n’ Wings program.
The performance of contemporary jazz, with a complimentary side order of hot chicken wings, is free and open to the campus community and the public.
Once a rite of spring on campus, Sabina’s Jazz ’n’ Wings program has not been presented at the Rathskeller since the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020.
“We always looked forward to our Jazz ’n’ Wings gigs, and we are particularly excited to be playing this year in the newly renovated Rathskeller, where we will create a typical jazz club vibe through the music and relaxed atmosphere,” said Sabina, professor of music and chair of St. Bonaventure’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts. “It’s such a great venue for listening to contemporary jazz.”
Sabina, an award-winning composer and saxophonist, will be joined on stage by an all-star cast of regional jazz musicians including trombonist Kenny Crane, music teacher at Portville Central School and a former member of the Maynard Ferguson and Buddy Rich orchestras; Tom Gestwicki, a retired music instructor at the State University of New York at Fredonia, on guitar; pianist Jan Rhody, lecturer of music at St. Bonaventure; Mark Filsinger, associate professor of music and director of the jazz studies program at Buffalo State University, on trumpet; Kieran Hanlon, associate professor of double bass and jazz at SUNY Fredonia, on bass; and Moses Howden of Olean on drums.
This performance coincides with music offerings this semester by the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, particularly the History of Jazz and Understanding Music courses, Sabina said.
The program is co-sponsored by the department and by the School of Arts and Sciences through the generosity of Dr. David Hilmey, dean of the school.