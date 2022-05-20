JAMESTOWN — The National Comedy Center announces that the 2022 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is a “full go” for returning live and in-person this August.
Comedian Margaret Cho will perform live Aug. 4, joining comedian Jeff Foxworthy and "Saturday Night Live" legends David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon for three consecutive nights of headliner shows during the 30th live festival.
A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase has also been added to the lineup on Aug. 3, while the full lineup features more than 50 live events through Aug. 7.
Cho will perform at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. Tickets will go on pre-sale for National Comedy Center members only starting at noon June 1 at ComedyCenter.org/Festival. The public on-sale date is June 6, at noon.
“We all need laughter after these past two years, so we’re pleased that the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is back and features some of comedy’s greatest talent," said Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center executive director. "The talent descending on Jamestown that week is remarkable.”
Cho has five Grammy Award nominations and one Emmy nod for her groundbreaking work on "30 Rock." Rolling Stone magazine named Cho one of the 50 Best Stand-Up Comics calling her "the sort of funny, sex-positive feminist and LGBT activist younger comics continue to look up to."
She recently made her debut on two popular HBO Max shows, "The Flight Attendant" and "Hacks," and is starring in a comedy-horror film "Fire Island," scheduled to be released this summer.
“I’m thrilled to be performing at the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival for the first time — and excited to visit the National Comedy Center, which celebrates this art form and recognizes the importance of comedic artists, whose diverse voices push boundaries and move our society forward,” Cho said.
To sign on as a National Comedy Center member visit ComedyCenter.org/membership or call (716) 484-2222.
The Jeff Foxworthy and Legends of SNL shows, which had previously been scheduled for the canceled 2020 and 2021 festivals, are still available for ticket purchase, while tickets last. In addition, a Stand-up Comedy Showcase is set for Aug. 3, with the talent lineup to be announced soon. Tickets for the Stand-Up Showcase, Late Night comedy shows, Lucy legacy events and kids comedy show are now available for purchase.
Foxworthy, the top-selling comedian of all time with more than 13 million albums sold, will perform Aug. 5. With the first show sold-out, a second show is now available. Foxworthy is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and a best-selling author of 26 books.
Widely known for his redneck jokes, his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, with a style that has been compared to Mark Twain’s.
"The Legends of SNL" show on Aug. 6 will feature standup from three of SNL’s most popular performers: David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon. The trio were all part of the cast and writing team of "Saturday Night Live" during a pivotal era for the NBC show in the 1990s.
Both Foxworthy’s performance and the Legends of SNL show will be in Jamestown’s Northwest Arena, adjacent to the National Comedy Center complex.