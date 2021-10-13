Jamestown pharmacist throws hat in ring for Congress

A Jamestown pharmacist is the latest person to throw a hat in the ring for the 23rd Congressional District seat now held by Rep. Tom Reed.
Rich Moon notified media outlets that he launched his campaign on Monday. It is his first campaign for elective office, and while his announcement did not declare his party affiliation, his listed platform on his website, www.richmoon4congress.com, was conservative.
Moon is the third conservative to announce a candidacy for the 23rd District seat currently held by Reed. Previously, Andrew McCarthy, a former Olean resident now living in the Washington, D.C. area, and Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski, a former district director for Reed.
It’s unclear where the lines of the current 23rd District will be when they are adopted early next year. With Reed not seeking re-election, there is little organized campaigning to keep the Southern Tier District intact. Many political observers think it will be carved up into other districts in a north-south configuration.
Moon said he’s running “to bring a fresh conservative perspective to Congress: limiting spending and making government work” are his top priorities. “It’s time to get insiders out of Washington,” he said in a prepared statement.
“For too long, government has not been serving the people. New York has been largely forgotten by bureaucrats who do not have our best interests at heart,” said Moon. “Our community deserves a voice that will work for them. Someone who has actually been in the real world. I have started, run, and grown a business and I understand what it is like facing a wall of red tape in my way.”
Moon said he would go to Washington with a set agenda: “to roll back burdensome regulations and fight to make us competitive in business again. I am not going to become a career politician — our system is broken and I want to make changes and move on as our founders intended public servants to do. It is time to make real change. It’s time for an outsider in Congress.”
Moon said he spent eight years as a volunteer member of the Zoning Board of Appeals for the Town of Carroll, and volunteered as a swim coach.
Born and raised in Buffalo, Moon received a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from the State University of New York in Buffalo and his doctor of pharmacy from Shenandoah University of Winchester, Va.