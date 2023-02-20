LITTLE VALLEY — A 51-year-old former Jamestown man was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in state prison in the death of another Jamestown man in Olean nearly two years ago.
Theodore E. Coffie, also known as “Teddy,” was sentenced last week for his conviction of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment in the March 24, 2021, shooting death of Alexis Figueroa Torres, 35, at the corner of South Third and West Henley streets in Olean.
Coffie, who was sentenced by Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz, was originally indicted by a grand jury on the charges of second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; and criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony.
He was arrested Nov. 17, 2021, while hiding in a home on Fulton Avenue in Olean.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the shooting occurred on March 24, 2021, in the city of Olean, when the defendant knowingly possessed a loaded firearm, which resulted in the death of Figueroa Torres.
Figueroa Torres was born in Puerto Rico and moved with his family to the Jamestown area. He was employed as a driver for American Transport of Buffalo, which provides Medicaid transportation services. He is survived by his wife and nine children.
Also sentenced recently was Nicole French, 32, of Salamanca, who will serve a term of 2½ years in prison plus two years of post-release supervision for her conviction of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred July 22, 2021, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with intent to sell it, the district attorney said.
Jacob Winship, 32, of Little Valley, was sentenced as a predicate felony offender to a term of 2 years in state prison plus 2 years of post-release supervision for his conviction of attempted third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal mischief.
The incident occurred on May 24, 2022, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with intent to sell it, and also he damaged another person’s property.
Eric Harrison, 21, of Little Valley was sentenced to 6 months in the county jail for his conviction of third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
The incident occurred on or about May 29, 2022, in the town of Allegany, when the defendant knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a building with intent to commit a crime.
In another case, Bryce Tarbox, 26, of Olean, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary and third-degree assault.
The incident occurred on Jan. 28, 2020, in the city of Olean when Tarbox, acting jointly and in concert with one another, knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a dwelling with intent to commit a crime. While in the dwelling he caused physical injury to a person who was not a participant in the crime.