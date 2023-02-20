LITTLE VALLEY — A 51-year-old former Jamestown man was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in state prison in the death of another Jamestown man in Olean nearly two years ago.

Theodore E. Coffie, also known as “Teddy,” was sentenced last week for his conviction of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment in the March 24, 2021, shooting death of Alexis Figueroa Torres, 35, at the corner of South Third and West Henley streets in Olean.

