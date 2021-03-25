OLEAN — A 35-year-old Jamestown man was identified as the victim in a Wednesday night homicide in South Olean.
City of Olean Police reported that Alexis Figueroa died at Olean General Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds late in the evening following a shooting outside near the corner of South Third and West Green streets.
“It’s an isolated incident,” said Capt. Robert Blovsky, head of the city’s criminal investigation unit, which is being assisted by New York State Police. “We don’t think there is a danger to the public.”
Police did not confirm a motive for the shooting, or why Figueroa was at the location. However, police do have some leads.
“We’re looking at a couple of persons of interest, I would say, that we want to talk to,” Blovsky said.
A home and vehicle at the scene were searched, Blovsky said. Witnesses and neighbors have come forward, he said, to help solve the crime.
“Anybody with information can give us a call,” he said, at (716) 376-5677. “We’re not stopping until we get something accomplished.”
A dispatcher first reported at 9:28 p.m. that a man was lying on the ground outside a residence at 315 S. Third St., possibly having been shot. Neighbors told the Times Herald they heard several gunshots.
Emergency radio transmissions indicated one male was transported to Olean General Hospital.
Blovsky said Figueroa’s condition upon arrival of first responders was “grave,” and lifesaving measures were performed at the site and at the hospital before he was pronounced dead.
The last homicide in the city was in 2017, Blovsky said, and was a domestic violence-related case.