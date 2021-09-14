ALBANY (TNS) — Attorney General Letitia James has informed the Joint Commission on Public Ethics that her office will not presently be able to investigate the leak of confidential information to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2019.
At a meeting in August, JCOPE’s commissioner passed a motion seeking to make a criminal referral to James, which asked for an investigation into the apparent leak.
In her letter to JCOPE on Monday, James cited the state law creating the ethics commission in 2011, which created much-criticized special voting rules that can serve to protect politicians from scrutiny. For an investigation to proceed into a Democratic governor, for instance, two of the governor’s three Democratic Party appointees to JCOPE must vote in favor of an investigation.
And in James’ letter, she cited a portion of the law stating that the same rule applies to state employees and officers.
A leak from the commission likely would have sprung from a staffer or commissioner present at a confidential Jan. 29, 2019 commission meeting. And state law says that when the subject of an “investigation is a state officer or state employee” at least “two of the eight or more members” who vote to authorize an investigation “must have been appointed by the governor and lieutenant governor.”
The criminal referral JCOPE made to the attorney general’s office in August included zero votes in favor from gubernatorial appointees. (All five Cuomo-appointed commissioners abstained). The motion passed solely with eight votes from legislative appointees to JCOPE, but James says that does not satisfy the requirements of the law to make a criminal referral to her office.
”This referral does not meet the requirements of the law, and therefore appropriate criminal jurisdiction is not conferred upon the OAG for it to review this matter,” James wrote. “I therefore request that JCOPE reconvene and revote, where the required number of current (or future) appointees of the Governor cast votes to provide such authority.”
James added that without proper criminal jurisdiction, her office “may not take further action related to its prosecutorial role as a matter of law. If it did proceed, in addition to being unlawful, it would result in any potential prosecutions likely being dismissed given the inadequate authorization.”
The matter centers on a JCOPE meeting in January 2019 when the commission apparently voted in private against pursuing an investigation of Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to Cuomo who was accused of misusing government resources to work on the governor’s re-election campaign. Percoco is in federal prison after being convicted of unrelated bribery and corruption charge.
Julie Garcia, a former JCOPE commissioner, reported after the meeting that Howard Vargas, a top counsel to Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, had called her hours after the 2019 meeting and informed her the governor had called the speaker and expressed displeasure with how Heastie’s appointees to the commission had voted that day.
The leak of that information would be a misdemeanor crime. Neither Heastie nor Cuomo have said who provided the information or how Cuomo apparently became aware of the secret vote. The state inspector general’s office subsequently investigated the leak but issued a letter in late 2019 claiming it could not substantiate the leak — an investigation that did not include interviewing either Cuomo or Heastie.
Garcia told a state Senate panel last month that the inspector general’s office was either “incompetent or corrupt.” She resigned from JCOPE in the wake of the inspector general’s report.
Right before a JCOPE meeting was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, and following the initial publication of this story by the Times Union, Hochul’s office announced two appointments to JCOPE: attorney James E. Dering, as the new chair, and prior Suffolk County District Administrative Judge, C. Randall Hinrichs. Dering had previously been a Cuomo appointee to JCOPE.