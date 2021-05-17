OLEAN — James J. Snyder Sr. received an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree at the Jamestown Community College Commencement on the Cattaraugus County Campus Saturday.
The presentation by Jamestown Community College Board of Directors Chairman Mark Ward was only the third State University of New York doctorate issued by Jamestown Community College. It is the highest form of recognition offered by the State University of New York to persons of exceptional distinction.
The previous honorary doctorates presented by JCC were posthumously to the late comedian Lucille Ball, a Jamestown-area native, and Roger Tory Peterson, the noted ornithologist.
JCC President Dr. Daniel DeMarte read a tribute to Snyder in which he noted the honorary doctorate was being presented “on the very campus he worked so hard to get.”
Snyder was chairman of the Cattaraugus County Legislature when the issue of building a new JCC campus in downtown Olean came up. It narrowly passed the legislature, 11-10.
He spent 39 years in public service from Olean Common Council and Cattaraugus County Legislature to president of the New York Association of Counties and the National Association of Counties. Snyder also served as a special assistant to President George H.W. Bush.
The outdoor ceremony with Snyder came after his grandson, Andrea Certo, received his associates degree from DeMarte. His granddaughter, Victoria Certo had just received her bachelor’s degree from St. Bonaventure University. Their parents are Hank and Shayne Certo.
“We are grateful for this opportunity to commend James Snyder Sr. for his many roles he has played in our communities,” Ward said, noting Snyder also had a role in helping establish the college’s Cattaraugus County Campus in 1976.
“I’m glad to have my family here for this,” Snyder said afterward as he posed for photos. He said he was particularly proud to get his honorary degree right after grandson Andrea.
Snyder’s wife, Paula Snyder, is executive director of the Cattaraugus County JCC Campus.
Both JCC campuses used a combination of virtual and in-person celebrations for commencement this weekend. College graduates from 2020 and 2021 were honored.
Graduates and their families lined the college’s two campuses on Saturday and Sunday to receive their degrees and certificates in-person after an academic year of mostly hybrid instruction.
Seventy-eight graduates from the Cattaraugus County Campus were recognized in Olean on Saturday, while 232 were recognized on the Jamestown Campus on Sunday. Degrees were presented by DeMarte, the JCC president.
The college’s virtual ceremony debuted on Friday evening, honoring a total of 1,114 students who completed their degree as far back as the summer of 2019.
“You will find that your JCC education has prepared you well for meeting the challenges of our community and the ever-changing world in which we live,” DeMarte said during the virtual ceremony. “I am confident that your experience at JCC has provided you a strong foundation for what comes next.”
Ginna Hensel, ‘21, of Great Valley, delivered remarks on behalf of the graduating class of 2021, celebrating the diverse backgrounds of the graduating classes.
“We came to JCC diverse in nature,” said Hensel, who serves as the student member of the college’s board of trustees. “No one person has the same story which is what makes JCC so unique. We persevered through our time here, smashing stereotypes and grasping goals. A pandemic did not slow us down.”
Raquel Acevedo, ‘20 and Joana Leamon, ‘20, student speakers chosen last year to represent the Cattaraugus County and Jamestown campuses, respectively, also delivered remarks during the presentation.
“If a tiny and microscopic virus can change the world, you, who are a million times bigger, can also do it,” Acevedo said. “And your influence will be a million times bigger. And the most powerful impact will be the portions of hope and happiness you will share with other people that are around you. It is your turn to make history. Your time begins today.”
“With every positive choice we have made, and continue to make, the world will become a better place,” Leamon said. “JCC has prepared us to move into the future as an asset to our communities. As we write our own stories with each decision we make, we help write the story of our nation and our world.”
Former State Sen. Catharine M. Young likened the graduates to a “beautiful phoenix rising from the ashes” for completing their coursework amid the COVID-19 pandemic during her virtual keynote address.
“The phoenix is symbolic of rebirth, hope, renewal, progress – that is what today is about,” Young said. “Graduates – you all are phoenixes – you are ready to fly.”
Ward also extended his congratulations to the graduating classes, challenging them to continue a life of community service in the future.
“I urge you to use the foundation established here at JCC as a springboard for further academic and career achievements, and a basis for making meaningful contributions to the communities in which you live,” he said.
