James J. Snyder of Olean, former Cattaraugus County Legislature chairman who was well-respected on both sides of the political aisle, died early Wednesday at his home.
Known as a moderate Republican, he was 86.
Snyder retired from the legislature at the end of 2019 after serving 39 years as a county legislator, 13 as chairman.
His fellow lawmakers voted to name the County Legislature chambers on the third floor of the County Center in Little Valley the James J. Snyder Legislature Chambers.
“Every politician has got a clock ticking inside,” Snyder said at the time. “It’s time to get out. Sixty years of public life is enough.”
In February 2020, weeks before COVID-19 took over events, Snyder’s wife Paula and his family threw him a surprise party with more than 200 friends in attendance.
A U.S. Army veteran who played basketball at Syracuse University, Snyder’s rise in local and county politics started with his election to the Olean Common Council from Ward 10 in 1962.
He was the last surviving member of the original Cattaraugus County Legislature that held its first meeting in 1970.
'BIPARTISAN COUP'
One of the most surprising events in Snyder's county legislature career came Jan. 24, 2018, when he was elected chairman in what became known as the "bipartisan coup."
Minority Democrats and several Republican legislators, including Snyder, joined to elect him over Republican Donna Vickman of Farmersville, who majority Republicans had nominated to succeed the late Paula Stockman.
Another event Snyder was very proud of was the honorary Doctorate of Laws Degree he received last summer from Jamestown Community College for his work in helping to establish the Olean campus. His wife, Paula, serves as executive director of the Olean JCC Campus.
In 1982, Snyder unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Stan Lundine in what was then the 34th Congressional District.
In addition to his county legislature accomplishments, Snyder later served as a special assistant to former President George H.W. Bush, and was president of both the New York State Association of Counties and the National Association of Counties.
FOND MEMORIES
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, who served with Snyder on the county legislature and considered him a mentor, was shocked when he heard of his death.
“The first time I ran for office was with Jim on the legislature," Aiello said. "He was such a political figure in the city of Olean and the county. I remember him as always being on the legislature.”
Aiello remembered campaign meetings with Snyder and talking politics. “He was a wonderful man. It’s such a shock. He’ll be missed throughout the Olean community and the county.”
A graduate of Syracuse, where he played with current SU coach Jim Boehiem, Snyder "was a staunch Syracuse fan and loved (St.) Bonaventure" Aiello pointed out — Snyder was a fixture at Bonnie games at the Reilly Center.
"He dedicated his life to this area," the mayor added.
Former Cattaraugus County legislator James Boser, an Allegany Democrat who served with Snyder, said, “He was a good guy. We got a lot done. We (legislators) got along a lot better in those days. We grew up together — me in Allegany and him in Olean.”
When Boser was minority leader and vice chairman of the Finance Committee, which Snyder chaired, Boser would often run the meeting in Snyder’s absence when there was a Bonnies game.
FRIENDS AND RIVALS
Former Olean Mayor John Ash would often kid Snyder about defeating him in their 1993 mayoral matchup. It came down to absentee votes, with Ash winning by 44 votes.
“He was a great individual,” Ash said of Snyder. “I met him when we were both on the Common Council. He went on to the legislature after that. He was a different type of person. He wasn’t like a politician. What he did for the city and the county was outstanding. He was dedicated.”
Ash said Snyder was largely responsible for rounding up votes on the county legislature to approve the proposed JCC Campus on North Union Street, which transformed that immediate area of the city and has improved the lives of thousands of students.
Ash recalled Snyder as “a gentleman. We were friends. Even when he ran for mayor against me, everything was above board.”
At the annual Election Day lunch at Moonwinks in Cuba, where political rivals in the area gather for good-natured fellowship, Snyder would kid Ash about the 44 votes the former mayor won by.
“He was a gentleman at all times,” Ash said. “I enjoyed it even when he was joking with me. We were friends from different sides of the political aisle. I loved the guy.”
BOYHOOD FRIEND
Dick Tamutus of Olean was friends with Snyder since grade school.
"We grew up together in Boardmanville. We were close," Tamutus said. "He was just like a brother to me. We played ball together when we were young.” They even sat next to each other in school “because everyone sat in alphabetical order.”
Tamutus noted Snyder was the youngest alderman ever in Olean.
"I think he was 23 or 24 at the time. That got him into politics," he said. "He knew how to wheel and deal and make everybody feel comfortable.”
Tamutus said he campaigned with Snyder many times over the years. “He was a hell of a politician. He could mingle with the Democrats. He had a knack for getting along with people.”
Tamutus often found himself traveling with Snyder. When he went to Washington, D.C., to work for the first President Bush, he once invited his friend from Olean and others to sit in the presidential box at the Kennedy Center. Tamutus said he saved an empty wine bottle from the refrigerator in the box and still has it today.
He recalls Snyder turning to him and saying, “What do you think, Little Richard? Not too bad for two guys from Boardmanville.”
Like so many others, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio was sorry to hear of Snyder’s death. “I knew Jim when he was a legislator and I was working for the sheriff’s department. He was a very interesting guy with a lot of interesting experiences. He knew government and politics. He was an interesting guy.”
Giglio thinks of Snyder’s role in bringing the JCC Campus to Downtown Olean every time he drives down North Union Street. “You have to thank him for his efforts to get that here. What an anchor it is for our downtown.”
Snyder’s son, Joseph Snyder, served with his father on the county legislature for eight years. The younger Snyder remains on the legislature. “I received more lessons than I gave,” he commented. “We often ended up on opposite sides of an issue.”
Joseph Snyder said, “I was more conservative minded than he was. He saw things differently and sometimes he’d straighten me out. We had a lot of fun talking about the issues. He didn’t get overly partisan. He would always listen to the other side of the aisle. I think we’ve lost that in government. That bothered him that the civility of the political system was diminished.”
The younger Snyder said the message of the annual election lunch his father helped host was simple. “The election is over. Let’s shake hands and get to work. We’ve got business to do.”
He also said his father was very proud of what has been accomplished at the Olean JCC Campus. “He was a supporter of JCC before it became popular. It ended up a great cornerstone of the community.”
FRIEND OF THE PRESS
Tom Donahue, a former Olean Times Herald reporter and editor who covered Snyder on the county legislature, recalls how the chairman helped him when he was first assigned to the county beat.
“I was relatively new to the Olean Times Herald newsroom in 1982 when I inherited coverage of the Cattaraugus County Legislature from Bob McCarthy, who had moved on to the Buffalo News," Donahue said. "It was Jim Snyder, legislature chairman at the time, who made sure I didn’t drown in a sea of new names, faces and issues."
Donahue continued, “Jim would call me in the newsroom every so often and ask a simple question: ‘Hot dogs?’ It was an invitation to meet for lunch at the old Hastas’ Texas Hot restaurant on North Union Street for a one-on-one legislative update. As we chowed down on dogs and fries, Jim would help me weed fact from fiction, tip me off to upcoming matters and provide detailed answers to all my questions.”
Snyder, Donahue said, “was a true champion of a free and open press, believing that governments govern better with informed citizens. There wasn’t a reporter who didn’t know the phone number of the diner where Jim had breakfast every day (this was pre-cell phones, remember) and I suspect he seldom got the chance to finish his eggs and toast.”
And Pat Vecchio, who like Donahue became Times Herald managing editor, also recalled Snyder’s impact on the newspaper.
“Jim Snyder was a throwback to when you could call an elected official a public servant and it meant something. I can’t think of anyone who worked so hard for so long to make people’s lives better around here. Paula and his family are grieving, I’m sure, but as long as you remember someone, they are never truly gone — and people will remember Jim Snyder for a long, long time.”