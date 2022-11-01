Attorney general race in NY

New York City lawyer Michael Henry (left) is challenging Democratic incumbent Letitia James in the statewide race for attorney general.

 New York Daily News/TNS

ALBANY (TNS) — There will not be a debate in this year’s race for state attorney general, after incumbent Letitia “Tish” James officially declined to face her Republican opponent onstage — marking a tactical departure from fellow statewide Democrats up for re-election as she maintains a comfortable, albeit narrowing, lead over challenger Michael Henry.

The debate, which was set to be hosted by Spectrum’s NY1 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, won’t proceed after James formally declined the station’s invite earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the channel said Tuesday.

