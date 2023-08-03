LITTLE VALLEY — A familiar name to country music fans for nearly two decades performed one of the hottest shows in town this summer when Jake Owen played to an enthusiastic crowd Thursday night at the Cattaraugus County Fair.
Some die-hard country fans know Owen from his 2011 album “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and its single of the same name that went No. 1 on the country charts, but many in the crowd — and across the country — are fans of his 2020 single “Made for You,” which Owen performed on “The Bachelorette” that year.
Either way, plenty in attendance knew enough of the 41-year-old Florida native’s tracks to sing along in a show that stayed hot long after the sun went down.
Singing with plenty of enthusiasm and playfulness, Owen warmed up the evening’s setlist with fan favorites before some banter with the enthusiastic crowd.
“How many Buffalo Bills fans are out here tonight?” he asked, receiving a huge roar. “I see one thumbs down in the front row.”
Owen began his career in 2005 and has continued to record and perform regularly since. He has eight No. 1 songs to his name. “Made For You” follows his fastest-rising chart-topping single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” and most recent No. 1 single, “Homemade.”
The country star’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences throughout North America, including his two-time platinum anthem and most-played song of the decade “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and platinum-certified hits “Beachin’,” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You” and “The One That Got Away,” as well as the gold-certified “American Country Love Song.”
Owen’s sixth studio album, “Greetings from … Jake,” produced three Top 10 singles, including two No. 1 singles.
Signed to Big Loud Records, Owen is reunited with award-winning Joey Moi, who helped produce his breakout “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” album, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and garnered four consecutive No. 1 hits.
Owen is gearing up to join Moi once again to record his seventh studio album.
Opening for Owen was Tyler Booth, 26, a country up-and-comer and Kentucky native whose songwriting and singing career has been blossoming since 2017.
Booth signed with Sony Music Nashville in early 2020 and has two EPs and two singles, “Long Comes a Girl” and “Where the Livin’ Is,” available to stream or download.
Today’s grandstand entertainment will feature the Monster Mash Truck Rally at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a pit party for grandstand ticket holders at 6 o’clock. The Monster Mash rally returns Saturday at 1 p.m. with the pit party at noon.
Saturday’s main event is the Big Rig Truck Pull at 6:30 p.m. The day’s other feature is the Market Class Animal Sale at 1:30 p.m., which includes hundreds of prize-winning 4-H and other animals — beef cows, steers, swine, sheep and poultry.