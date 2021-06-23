Jackson abruptly resigns post as Salamanca supervisor

SALAMANCA — Supervisor Timothy Jackson resigned his post and left abruptly during a heated Salamanca Town Board meeting earlier this month.
What’s more, Jackson’s name will be on the November ballot, on both the Democrat and Republican lines.
Jackson was appointed supervisor Jan. 18, 2018, succeeding the late Michael Phillips, who along with his wife, Donna, was killed Dec. 15, 2017, on Route 353 after leaving the town hall.
Jackson was elected in November 2018 to complete the three years of Phillips’ unexpired term. He circulated Democratic and Republican nominating petitions this spring and has been certified as the Democratic and Republican candidate in November.
Once you are certified by the Board of Elections, it is exceedingly difficult to get off the ballot, according to Elections Commissioner Kevin Burleson.
Without a coordinated write-in campaign for another candidate, Jackson, a retired state trooper and publisher, will probably be re-elected.
So what led to Jackson’s resignation?
“It was very, very difficult to do anything there,” Jackson said of the town board on Tuesday.
The disagreement that led to his resignation on June 8 was sparked by a discussion over how to pay to run electricity to the town’s new cold storage building. The board didn’t like his suggestion to pay for the electrical work out of the town’s federal COVID-19 grant, Jackson said.
“They called me a dictator and I told them to shove it,” Jackson said.
That was the straw that broke the camel’s back for the supervisor, who said the arguing over the electrical project upset him. He told the board he was resigning and walked out of the meeting.
Jackson had unsuccessfully tried to recruit primary opponents for two board members, Larry Stewart and Wayne Riddle.
“I tried to get others to run against them,” he said. “The Democratic Party is against me.”
Jackson said he tried without success to get the town board to talk about zoning laws, saying, “We don’t have any zoning laws. It’s wide open.” He pointed to some Center Street properties as one reason zoning laws are needed. “I just can’t get anything done.”
The day after the meeting Jackson presented a letter of resignation to Town Clerk Shelly Bryant and handed in his key to the front door of the town hall.
Jackson said, during his tenure as supervisor, plaques for the Phillips have been placed, and a distinguished service award was established — the first one was presented to former longtime town clerk Virginia Rider.
“We also got the speed reduced on Route 353 and double solid lines in front of the town hall where the Phillips’ were killed,” he said.
Town Council member Diana Brodie-Anderson said she didn’t attend the June 8 meeting, but heard secondhand that a disagreement preceded Jackson’s abrupt resignation.
Brodie-Anderson said the board had named Kevin Rider, who is not a member of the town board, as deputy supervisor. Chuck Oyler is expected to be appointed supervisor to fill Jackson’s unexpired term that ends this Dec. 31.
Brodie-Anderson noted that Jackson is still on the November ballot on both the Democratic and Republican lines. The board may have to go through all this again in January, she added.
Assuming Jackson’s name will remain on the November ballot and no other candidates manage to get on the ballot, Burleson said voters always have the option of writing in a name.