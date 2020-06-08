OLEAN — While J.C. Penney is set to close 154 stores this summer, the Olean Center Mall location is not one of them.
The troubled department store chain, which filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code on May 15, is closing six locations in New York — in Auburn, Batavia, Canandaigua, New Hartford, Oswego, Rome and Syracuse.
Six Penney stores are closing in Pennsylvania, most of them in the Pittsburgh area.
Local shoppers have been unable to enter the Olean J.C. Penney since mid-March, when the mall on North Union Street was closed along with all other retail locations because of the coronavirus outbreak.