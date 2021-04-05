OLEAN — After 30 years experience in the restaurant business, Jon and Kimmy Jordan are making plans to open their newest eatery, J-Allen’s, with partners Scott and Leah Allen.
The Jordans, who previously owned and operated Jordan’s Restaurant in Olean, will open with the Allens at the former Chuck Wagon site on Route 16, which closed in 2017. The new eatery is expected to open in early to mid-May.
Jon Jordan said his background in the business is that of a cook, while his wife has been serving for 30 years, and currently is employed at Angees Restaurant on North Union Street.
Jordan, who is also a licensed optician, said he will work nights and weekends and will employ cooks who have previously worked for him. His wife will take care of the waitstaff, and the front end of the business. The Allens, who are educators, will care for property management and finances of the business.
“The four of us decided to do this because we want to retire between the next six to 10 years,” Jordan explained.
He said the J-Allen’s menu will consist of the family-style meals that had been served at Jordan’s, along with fresh-baked items by one of the partners.
“We will add dinners like steaks and pastas and will have speciality salads, fresh homemade fries, fresh burgers — and we’ll be the home of the original fry pile,” he said. “We’ll also have reubens and Texas hots.”
Jordan noted that the restaurant will be remodeled, inside and out, including the refurbishing of the kitchen and bathrooms. In addition, the front dining area will be upgraded.
“We will also have outside dining and plan on full on-premise liquor” following the opening, he added.
The Chuck Wagon closed in September 2017 after 53 years at the Route 16 North location — it’s familiar giant cowboy sign proclaiming to “love hungry people.”
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)