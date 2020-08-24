ALLEGANY — A morning of snuggling with goats while exercising is in store for visitors to Canticle Farm.
The event, slated to be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the farm on South Nine Mile Road, is $25 per person with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the non-profit Canticle Farm. The class is limited to about 15 people — and four goats.
Yoga instructor Lisa Yohon, who owns Lavender Lotus Yoga studio in Olean, has conducted several yoga classes at Canticle this summer, but only recently began inviting the goats and their owner, Brittany Holsinger.
“Actually, goat yoga is a thing, yoga teachers have been doing it for a few years … really it’s for fun,” Yohon said. “Almost a year ago, (Holsinger) called me and said she had some mini Nigerian goats and was wondering if I was interested in doing a class with her and the goats. “So, we’ve done a few classes at the studio (in the past) and people loved it and had a great time.”
Yohon said she had to close her studio in March due to the pandemic, but was able to hold in-person outside yoga classes this summer at Canticle. She reconnected with Holsinger earlier this summer, who approached her about bringing the goats.
“We thought this would be a great way to have some fun, bring some smiles to people’s faces and help Canticle out at the same time,” Yohon continued. “They come right up to your mat and you can pet them. Sometimes they’ll jump on your back.”
She said masks are required for participants until they reach their mats in a back “Reflection” area of the farm.
Sister Melissa Scholl, president of Canticle, is pleased the special classes are being held at the farm.
“When the goats come, they greet people and they get in their faces when they’re doing yoga and climb on people,” Scholl said with a laugh. “It’s a riot.”
Scholl said she is also pleased that some of the proceeds from the yoga program are given to the all-natural farm which is owned by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany.
“They are making a contribution, which is very nice,” Scholl said of Yohon and Holsinger.
In addition to its community shareholders, Canticle sells its produce to the public at its farm market on Old State Road and provides a number of shares to charitable organizations.
On a related note, Scholl said the farm welcomes all donations, and recently received a larger contribution from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce from its Golf Classic tournament.
Meme Yanetsko, COO of the Chamber, said the agency donated $500 from the tournament to Canticle’s new endowment fund through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation in Olean.
Scholl said others who want to help Canticle are welcome to donate to the foundation, which can reached at foundation@cattfoundation.org.
“The farm is doing well and we’ll start our 20th anniversary next year, but it needs to be financially sustainable into the future, so that’s what our goal is,” Scholl concluded.
For more information or to sign up with the upcoming Yoga with Goats class, send emails to Lavenderlotusolean@yahoo.com.