ANDOVER — Irish road bowling is back after last year’s tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A fairly new team sport for Allegany County, Irish road bowling perhaps has its roots in the 1600s when Dutch soldiers brought their manner of the sport to Ireland in 1689. Another legend says that Irish patriots, during the English occupancy, stole English cannonballs and rolled them down a country lane by the light of a full moon, clandestinely minimizing British firepower.
The sport involves a two-person team taking turns hurling, underhand, a 28-ounce cannonball called a bowl down a prescribed course. In the case of the local tournament set for Saturday and hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Allegany County, the length of the course is 1.25 miles.
The team which finishes with the least throws wins. Making it more challenging, the balls tend to roll off the road and into the ditch or to bounce into the brush along the side of the road.
Whatever the truth of the origins of the sport, it was quickly converted by the Irish and came to the United States, probably, historians say, when Irish troops in both the Union and Confederate armies played it during the Civil War.
However, it came to Allegany County in 2013 when Brian Cannon, then president of the local Ancient Order of Hibernians 1, organized the first official contest. That September, 30 teams of two participated in the event to raise funds for scholarships at Immaculate Conception School.
Since then, the contest has grown with upwards of 72 two-person teams competing for trophies and bragging rights and raising money for a variety of charities.
Cannon said teams come from towns and villages throughout the county and nearby counties to compete in the tournament, with some coming from as far away as Ohio.
Today, there are Irish Road Bowling tournaments throughout New York state, Vermont, Connecticut, Michigan and North Carolina and, according to organizers, it is growing at fairs and festivals in West Virginia. The largest Irish road bowling event in the world is held annually in September in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Fintan Lane, in his book “Long Bullets: A History of Road Bowling” traces the sport to the 17th century and suggests that it was once far more widespread than it is today. Until the 19th century, the game was also played in Scotland, the north of England and in North America, he states.
Holding true to its roots, in 2014 the Allegany County contest moved to Kilbane Road in Andover across from the intersection of Davis Hill Road and Trapping Brook Road.
The road is named for the family of Paul Kilbane, who arrived in the area in the 1840s. A little over a mile long, the course runs past the Andover Rod and Gun Club, where participants can get relief as well as a bite to eat or a swallow to drink — for bowlers who don’t pull their own beverages along with them in a rolling cooler. The building is also the site of the awards ceremony following the contest.
The county’s first event was won by Brandon and John Dougherty, who completed the course in just 28 throws. But the number to beat on the Kilbane Road course is 20 throws.
This year’s Irish Road Bowling Tournament will take place while the dew is still on the grass, starting at 8 a.m. and running until 3 p.m. on June 12. A sign-in tent will be located at the end of Trapping Brook Road where participants can register and pick up their balls. The course can be reached from Route 417 east of Andover by taking County Route 22.
The cost is $30 per two-person team with a $20 refundable deposit on balls. Sign-up is the day of the event. The course takes between and hour and an hour and a half to complete.
There are five classes: a Men’s Division, Women’s Division, Mixed Pairs Division, Under 16 Division and Senior (60 plus) Division.
All proceeds will various charities and student organizations. The Allegany County AOH is a non-profit volunteer group working toward the betterment of the local communities.