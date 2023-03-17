Irish Famine Memorial standing proud for St. Patrick's Day

As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow
accumulations in excess of seven inches possible in the most
persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie
counties.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult...particularly Saturday
night. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region.
Localized travel problems will be possible.
&&
The recently rebuilt Irish Famine Memorial of the Southern Tier is standing proud in War Veterans Park for St. Patrick’s Day after it was destroyed nearly two years ago in a car crash.
OLEAN — After its destruction nearly two years ago, the Irish Famine Memorial of the Southern Tier is standing proud in War Veterans Park this St. Patrick’s Day.
Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians sought the public’s help in rebuilding the monument after it was destroyed March 28, 2021 — and they got it.
After a reported police-officer-involved shooting on Garden Avenue and subsequent high-speed pursuit on East State Street, a small SUV careened off the north side of East State, down an embankment at War Vets Park and crashed into the memorial, shattering the stone construction.
“We had a lot of people reach out to us but there was a lot to figure out,” said Dan Dougherty, a Hibernian and member of the committee oversaw the restoration, in May 2021. “We had some momentum with people wanting to do something,” and they want to keep it going.
The Olean memorial was dedicated in 2000, marking a 150th anniversary of the Irish potato famine, and meant for the entire area. Unfortunately, there were no plans or measurements kept of the original, but photos in the Hibernian archives helped get it close.
“We chose to call it the Irish Famine Memorial for the Southern Tier because we wanted the Irish-American community from Jamestown to Hornell and from Ellicottville to Wellsville to identify with this memorial and to help us build it,” John Walsh, whose idea it was to build the monument, said at the time.
Sadly, Walsh passed away in July in Loudonville at 92. He attended St. Bonaventure Parochial School and Allegany High School. He was an English teacher for 30 years, first at Ellicottville High School and retiring from Allegany Central School in 1991.
According to his obituary published in the Times Herald, Walsh had a great love of history, particularly Irish history and the Irish famine that brought great numbers of Irish to America. He enjoyed attending Scottish festivals and games throughout the eastern seaboard with his wife. For a time, he organized Scottish piping lessons at his AOH Division.
It was estimated it would take about $7,000 to repair rebuild the monument, with almost all of the labor done by Hibernian members. The memorial wasn’t insured because it’s located on city property, in the park facing East State Street and surrounded by several bushes and trees.
The top of the Irish Famine Memorial includes a large stone from Cobb Harbor of Cork, Ireland, from where many Irish departed to escape the death and disease caused by famine.
The stone was given to Olean by the Western New York Irish Famine Commemorative Committee because of the support and funding the AOH in Olean, and the surrounding community, gave to Buffalo’s memorial.
A new plaque on the monument reads, “This Irish Famine Memorial was the vision of John P. Walsh,” along with “Thank you John” in Gaelic and English.
