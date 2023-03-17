Irish Famine Memorial standing proud for St. Patrick's Day

The recently rebuilt Irish Famine Memorial of the Southern Tier is standing proud in War Veterans Park for St. Patrick’s Day after it was destroyed nearly two years ago in a car crash.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — After its destruction nearly two years ago, the Irish Famine Memorial of the Southern Tier is standing proud in War Veterans Park this St. Patrick’s Day.

Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians sought the public’s help in rebuilding the monument after it was destroyed March 28, 2021 — and they got it.

Irish Famine Memorial standing proud for St. Patrick's Day

A new plaque on the recently rebuilt Irish Famine Memorial in War Vets Park thanks the late John Walsh, whose idea it was to build the monument in the late 1990s.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

