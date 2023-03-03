Lanternfly

The stages of the life cycle of a spotted lanternfly are shown.

The invasive and potentially destructive spotted lanternfly continues to close in on the western Twin Tiers region.

This past week, Pennsylvania added six counties, including Clearfield, to its spotted lanternfly (SLF) quarantine zone ahead of the 2023 spring hatch. With this addition, the quarantine for this invasive pest now includes 51 counties, including Cameron.

A spotted lanternfly egg mass.

