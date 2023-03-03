The invasive and potentially destructive spotted lanternfly continues to close in on the western Twin Tiers region.
This past week, Pennsylvania added six counties, including Clearfield, to its spotted lanternfly (SLF) quarantine zone ahead of the 2023 spring hatch. With this addition, the quarantine for this invasive pest now includes 51 counties, including Cameron.
McKean, Elk and Potter counties as well as Warren County to the west remain out of the quarantine zone — but boundaries of the zone are edging closer. Northwest and north central Pennsylvania are pressed by counties in the quarantine to the south and east.
In New York, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets has asked residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for spotted lanternflies after a population was found in the Buffalo area last summer.
Spotted lanternflies feed on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevines, apple trees and hops.
As with myriad invasive species that threaten trees and crops in the United States, SLF is thought to have first been brought to the U.S. from Asia — on a shipment of stone from China in 2012, according to the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program at Cornell University. The first SLF infestation broke out in 2014 in Berks County, Pa.
SLF was first found in New York state on Staten Island in August 2020. Since then its been reported from Long Island to Ithaca, Binghamton and the Buffalo area.
Richard A. Ball, state agriculture commissioner, said his department was concerned about the significant number of adult SLF in Buffalo, particularly because of its proximity to the Concord grape growing area in Western New York.
"SLF can have a devastating impact on vineyards, as we’ve seen in neighboring states," Ball said, "so we need everyone’s help to be on the lookout for this invasive and to report it immediately.”
Report sightings to agriculture.ny.gov/reportSLF.
Agriculture officials ask, before eggs hatch this spring, that residents do their part to help manage the pest by scraping egg masses and reporting where they are found. Each egg mass destroyed eliminates an estimated 30-50 lanternflies before they can hatch and spread.
In addition to destroying eggs and reporting, New York residents are asked to:
• Take pictures of the insect, egg masses or infestation and, if possible, include something for size, such as a coin or ruler.
• If possible, collect the insect or egg mass. Place in a bag and freeze, or in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.
• Note the location — street address and zip code, intersecting roads, landmarks or GPS coordinates.
• Adult SLF are easy to identify. They are approximately 1 inch long and half an inch wide at rest, with eye-catching wings. Adults are active from July to December and begin laying eggs in September.
Signs of an SLF infestation may include:
• Sap oozing or weeping from open wounds on tree trunks, which appear wet and give off fermented odors.
• One-inch-long egg masses that are brownish-gray, waxy and mud-like when new. Old egg masses are brown and scaly.
• Massive honeydew buildup under plants, sometimes with black sooty mold developing.
Experts say that while the insects can jump and fly short distances, they spread primarily through human activity. SLF can lay their eggs on any number of surfaces, such as vehicles, stone, rusty metal, outdoor furniture and firewood. Adult SLF can hitch rides in vehicles, on any outdoor item or cling to clothing or hats and be easily transported into and throughout New York, so residents are being asked to be vigilant.
The public is also encouraged to thoroughly inspect vehicles, luggage and gear and all outdoor items for egg masses and adult SLF. If SLF adults are found, residents should remove them and scrape off all egg masses.
The state ag department says an estimated total economic impact of invasive insects in the U.S. exceeds $70 billion per year, and if not contained, SLF could have an impact to New York state of at least $300 million annually, mainly to the grape and wine industry, which ranks third in the nation in production.
SLF also has the potential to significantly hinder quality of life and recreational activities due to the honeydew and the swarms of insects it attracts.