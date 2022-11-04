International students enjoying cultural immersion at Walsh

OLEAN — Mana Itohiya is among five Japanese students attending Archbishop Walsh Academy this school year, and she has a goal — to speak English without hesitation.
That may sound easy, but it wasn't at first.
Now, just a few months after trekking halfway around the globe for cultural immersion and academic excellence, the Tokyo teenager’s vocabulary has already bested her own expectations.
Known for its academic rigor — particularly the International Baccalaureate Programme — Walsh was the ideal choice for Itohiya and her initial cohort to Walsh’s international boarding school.
The students are quite comfy in their new digs. They feel safe and nurtured, Itohiya said, in their home away from home.
When the Volpe International Residence Hall opened in August, its new residents gathered with Walsh/STCS officials and community members to usher in the new era at the school.
“We’re not just here for the local families,” said Frank McAndrew, Walsh/STCS board president. “We’ve worked hard to transform this school into an international destination. At Walsh, we bring together all cultures, and we work to understand each other.”
International Program Director Rich Esposito, one of several Walsh representatives present, said the dorm represents Walsh’s next step of advancement into international understanding at the school, in Olean and beyond.
“We’re excited to have our Japanese guests with us, and we’re very excited to have them stay in our new international dorm and be at Walsh for school,” he added.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, who issued a proclamation on the hall’s opening from the city, said Walsh/STCS is an important part of the community.
“On behalf of the city, I extend my best wishes and express my confidence in the future success of Archbishop Walsh Academy and the international students who will be residing in Olean in the International Residence Hall,” he said.
WITH THE residence hall just a short walk across the yard from the Walsh/Southern Tier Catholic School campus, the small, private school atmosphere has made friend-making easy.
“I want to get along even better with my friends and go hang out,” Itohiya says. “I enjoy talking with my friends and playing volleyball every day.”
The 10th grade Japanese students are quite interested in volleyball. Several joined the team this semester. The social benefits of being involved at a new school are just as important as the academics, Itohiya said.
Takafumi Matsuura finds that many American Walsh students like to chat most about Japanese games and culture. The curiosity is mutual.
“I enjoy going to Walsh,” Matsuura says. “Everyone is so nice and willing to talk to, which I really appreciate.”
And that’s the point, said Esposito. Making friends and expanding world views are key success metrics of the international boarding school option.
“Regardless of where the Japanese students live while attending Walsh, the most important aspect of their stay in the U.S. is making friends and building relationships with classmates,” explained Esposito, who has volunteered as a Walsh/STCS Board member to head the International Program. “As I mentioned to our Japanese exchange student last year, ‘We are all your English teachers,’ and they can learn from every American in and around Walsh here. Just as importantly, our local students learn just as much from them.”
Early in their time at Walsh, the international students promptly began diving into American culture and cuisine, Esposito recalled. Like their local friends, they’re learning to appreciate world cultures.
THE DORM’S interior is stylish and everything is easily accessible, Itohiya remarked. Fellow international student Kanna Iwata agrees, saying the hall — the former 360Rize building, purchased and renovated over the summer to become a 21st-century student-living experience — is clean and spacious.
From the sleeping quarters to the living rooms and bathrooms, all spaces and fixtures have been designed for student success, social acclimation and comfort.
Iwata desires to “understand and speak English better than when I came here. Also, I would like to increase the things I can do while I am away from my parents.”
“These international students mature and grow tremendously during their stay at Walsh,” Esposito added. “They become fluent in English, learn how to adapt to a multicultural environment and are able to more adeptly navigate problems they face without the direct assistance of their parents and others back home.”
The international students have their cellphones, laptops and other tech devices you’d find in a teenage backpack. But their familiar support structure is nearly 6,600 miles away, Esposito said. School staff, a Japanese-program chaperone and two resident assistants are available 24/7 to advise and cheerlead, but the students must learn to figure out problems on their own.
“This is very much like American students going off to college, yet the international students are learning this in high school,” he noted.
Walsh/STCS aims to grow the international boarding school program. This year, in addition to the Japanese students, three other students hailing from Tokyo, Austria and Thailand are being hosted in a Walsh family home. The Volpe International Residence Hall can house up to 10 international students at a time. Esposito expects new cohorts from Japan and other countries in future semesters.
The opening of the residence hall for the private academy was a steppingstone to students’ postsecondary and career success on a global scale. It was named to honor longtime Walsh/STCS benefactor Vince Volpe.
Visit stcswalsh.org for more information on the program.