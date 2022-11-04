International students enjoying cultural immersion at Walsh

Archbishop Walsh Academy students (clockwise, from left) Kanna Iwata, Takafumi Matsuura, Aiden Smith, Shiho Tanaka and Mana Itohiya enjoy a meal together during a recent class trip to Pumpkinville. The Japanese students are members of the school’s first cohort of international boarding school students to reside at its Volpe International Residence Hall.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — Mana Itohiya is among five Japanese students attending Archbishop Walsh Academy this school year, and she has a goal — to speak English without hesitation.

That may sound easy, but it wasn't at first.

Archbishop Walsh Academy opened the Volpe International Residence Hall, located in front of the campus near West State Street, and housed its first cohort of boarding students this semester. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Walsh and local officials — and some of the hall’s first residents — was held Aug. 11.

