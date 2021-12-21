WELLSVILLE — Dr. Steven Pinto, an internal medicine physician, has joined the Jones Memorial Hospital medical staff and will begin seeing patients at the Andover office of the Jones Memorial Medical Practices.
As an internal medicine provider, Pinto will see adult patients for routine care and chronic health conditions, such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, obesity and chronic lung disease.
A graduate of St. Johns Medical College and Hospital in India, Pinto comes to Jones from the University of Nevada School of Medicine, where he completed his residency in internal medicine. He is board-eligible in internal medicine and certified in advanced and basic life support. While a resident, Pinto was recognized for his exceptional patient communication skills and bedside manner and his strong procedural proficiency.
A hiking enthusiast, Pinto is looking forward to exploring the hiking trails this area has to offer. He also enjoys reading, writing, and creating music.
Appointments can be made by calling (607) 478-8421. The office is located at 20 Main St., Andover.