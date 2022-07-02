BRADFORD, Pa. — After a year of service as interim president, Bradford resident Rick Esch has been named the fifth president of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, effective immediately.
University of Pittsburgh Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Ann Cudd announced the appointment. Esch will be president of Pitt-Titusville as well.
“Rick has demonstrated deep commitment to Pitt-Bradford’s and Pitt-Titusville’s students, faculty and staff,” Cudd said, adding that Esch draws on his own experience as a proud Pitt-Bradford alumnus to focus on ensuring that the academic experiences at his alma mater and at Pitt-Titusville are excellent and fulfilling.
Esch said it has been a “great privilege and honor” to serve as interim president of the Bradford and Titusville campuses over the past year.
“I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both campuses and throughout the entire university to help our students succeed, ensure the viability of both campuses, and support each other in these efforts,” he said.
Cudd expressed her appreciation to the search committee, and added, “I also deeply appreciate the engagement of the members of the Pitt-Bradford/Pitt-Titusville campuses for their perspectives. It has become clear that faculty, students, and staff enthusiastically support Rick’s continued leadership.”
Judge John Cleland of Kane, a longtime Pitt supporter and Advisory Board member, was pleased with the news.
“Rick has demonstrated the steady leadership and good judgment that these difficult times require,” Cleland said. “He is one of those people who have the unique ability to inspire confidence. ... UPB is in good hands.”
State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, himself a Pitt-Bradford alumnus, agreed.
“I think it’s outstanding news. Rick is doing a great job as president and will continue to,” Causer said. “I told the provost myself last year that she should just appoint him” as he was the best person for the position. “He knows the community, he knows the university.”
Causer said he’s worked closely with Esch over the years, and knows he will continue to be a great leader for the university.
“Sometimes you bring people in from outside the area and they don’t understand the community and it’s challenging,” Causer added. “But Rick knows all that.”
Carolyn Boser Newhouse, executive director of the Bradford Area Alliance, was pleased with the news as well. She stated, “Pitt-Bradford is vital to our community and in providing a talented workforce for our industry and businesses. Having a strong leader to face both current and future challenges in higher education is critical to us all.”
In her statement, Cudd noted some of Esch’s most significant contributions to the university, including his work in championing the construction of and fundraising for the George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building and successfully guiding both campuses through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under Esch’s leadership, construction began on the Duke Building, designed to be a place of innovation and discovery, which will house the new engineering technology majors as well as the computer information systems and technology, energy science and technology, and information systems programs. Additionally, the building project has received wide community support, including a $2 million gift from Duke and additional contributions from other businesses and community members.
For the past two years, Esch also led the COVID-19 mitigation efforts on both campuses and represented Pitt-Bradford and Pitt-Titusville on the Chancellor’s Resilience Steering Committee, working closely with Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office and collaborating with local, regional and state agencies, including the McKean County and Crawford County Emergency Management agencies, UPMC and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Under Esch’s leadership at Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub, the Manufacturing Assistance Center at the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering began offering a basic machinist certification course and graduated its first cohort of students in January, the Broadhurst Science Center was renovated, and a new certified medical assistant and phlebotomy course will be offered beginning July 18 through the Brockway Center for Technology and Arts, an affiliate of Manchester Bidwell Corp.
Shortly after being named interim president last July, Esch prioritized enhancing existing and developing new relationships on both campuses and in their respective communities, which had been difficult due to the restrictions in place during the pandemic.
During the past year, more in-person events were held safely on campus. Alumni returned to their alma mater during Alumni and Family Weekend, students at the Donor Scholarship Luncheon personally thanked the donors who established their scholarships, and families on both campuses celebrated with their graduates at Commencement.
“None of this progress would have been possible without the continuing commitment of our faculty and staff as well as the generous support we have received from our alumni and our friends in the community,” Esch said.
Esch began his career at Pitt-Bradford in 1995 as the director of auxiliary services and five years later was named chief business and administrative affairs officer. In 2003, he was promoted to vice president for business affairs. In 2012, he was named vice president for business affairs at Pitt-Titusville.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Pitt-Bradford and a Master of Business Administration from Pitt’s Katz School of Business Executive MBA program.
He and his wife, Lisa, live in Bradford and have three grown children.