OLEAN — Whether at the First Presbyterian Church in Portville, the Portville Library or helping out in her community when a need for assistance arises, Barb Fairbanks loves to volunteer.
A resident of Goss Avenue in Portville with her husband and two dogs, Fairbanks recalls her life as a volunteer probably beginning in junior high school when she served as a bus aide and assistant counselor at a local day camp in her hometown of Oceanside, Long Island.
From that time on, volunteering just seemed like the natural thing to do.
April 18-24 is National Volunteer Week, and Fairbanks is just one in a caring community of volunteers at Interfaith Caregivers. The organization’s mission is to work with, serve and assist people seeking to maintain their independence and dignity to the highest possible degree.
Interfaith’s volunteers can be any age and come from any faith. They provide services for the Olean Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and primarily serve older adults, health-impaired individuals and those who might benefit from acts of giving.
Mary Pownall herself volunteered with Literacy Volunteers for many years. Recently, she gave up driving and her car, so Interfaith Caregivers has assisted Pownall with medical and lab appointments and other errands.
“Interfaith Caregivers has absolutely helped me to keep my independence,” said Pownall, who lives a short walk from the agency’s office at 212 Laurens St. “I have two sons over near Jamestown and no other family in the area. I feel very fortunate and blessed to have this available and the location could not be better.”
Leslie Chambers is a retired St. Bonaventure University professor and Interfaith’s newest volunteer. So far she has dedicated 31 hours of volunteer work in the office since March, updating databases and doing some online research.
“I enjoy volunteering with Interfaith because it is a chance to contribute to our community by helping with many background tasks that support and expand a variety of interactions with clients,” Chambers said.
A retired teacher, Fairbanks said she has a deeper appreciation for her good health, her independence and the blessings in her life after volunteering.
Fairbanks said volunteering gives her a clearer perspective of the needs of people around her and enjoys meeting others and sharing stories with them. She said it is a nice feeling to give something back to the community and make a difference in someone else’s life.
Offering a range of services, the agency can provide advocacy and referral services, including linking clients to a volunteer for medical or essential errand transportation. If someone is blind or visually impaired, they may be able to provide visual aids.
Cory Weaver has participated with the Olean Area Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired support group and has received transportation through the agency.
“(Interfaith Caregivers) are very helpful. If you need anything, they will help you accomplish it,” he said.
Michael Fay got rid of his car just over a year ago, and has worked with three volunteers from Interfaith Caregivers since.
“It has been a great big help to get to my medical appointments and labs,” he said. “The volunteers have been prompt. It has been an enormous help for people like me.”
Feelings of isolation have been magnified by the pandemic, so if hearing from a friendly voice from time to time can help, Interfaith is there.
Louise Schreiber recently moved to the area from Philadelphia after the death of her husband. She said she doesn’t think she would have survived without the agency’s help.
“I’m an outsider and have been treated like family,” she added.
When asked about volunteers in the years to come, Fairbanks said she is proud of the job the local schools are doing in encouraging students to participate in volunteer work and providing opportunities and experiences that help them develop empathy and character. These students will be the future volunteers, she said.
For more information about Interfaith Givers, call (716) 372-6283 or visit interfaithcaregiversinc.org.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com.)