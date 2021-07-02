OLEAN — Over the past year, volunteers who had worked with the former Medical Loan Closet in Olean have been looking for a new home for the organization.
Earlier this week, the director of Interfaith Caregivers, Julie Hall, said the nonprofit agency is willing to sponsor the loan closet, if a facility can be found for storage and sanitizing of the medical items loaned out to the public in New York state and Pennsylvania.
Hall said the agency decided to help with the project after reading a Times Herald article about longtime volunteer Vicky McKinney’s quest to reopen the loan closet. Other attempts by area entities to reopen the loan closet have fallen through.
“You know, their mission and our mission is so similar that it really made a lot of sense” to help the loan closet, Hall shared. “Our mission is to help folks remain independent for as long as possible, focusing mostly on the frail, the elderly and immobile. So (Interfaith and the loan closet’s missions) kind of go hand-in-hand.”
Interfaith, which has been in the community more than 35 years, has volunteers who provide transportation to the frail elderly and disabled to medical appointments, among its other services.
Hall said the largest obstacle for Interfaith’s sponsorship of the loan closet had been researching and obtaining liability insurance to cover the program. She said the agency has been able to obtain insurance and will provide it if space is found for the program.
“I believe the plan is that we are going to do this and we need to figure out how we’re going to meet the needs that we have,” Hall said. “We are moving forward.”
She said another prominent need is to find a location that has large doors that are big enough to move equipment through for storage, as well as a deep sink/water source to sanitize donated equipment.
When contacted, McKinney said she believes Interfaith is “a perfect fit for a Medical Loan facility.
“They serve everyone, regardless of residence, income or insurance,” McKinney said. “They have a huge network of professional contacts to refer to. And their history in the community with longstanding volunteers gives them a pool of responsible helpers.”
McKinney agreed that the most pressing need at present is to locate a building with water and a deep sink.
“It needs to be easy to access, so we can load beds and heavy items” into the building, McKinney reiterated. “Handicapped access would be helpful. But honestly, we can ‘make do’ temporarily and make changes as needed — perfection is not required.”
She then commented on why the loan closet is such a needed service.
“Most people don’t realize what type of equipment they need, and they can waste a lot of money with trial and error buying,” she explained. “Even if they do know exactly what they need, there is no source for medical equipment here, ordering online can be unreliable and takes time, and insurance is a huge hassle.”
McKinney said she and Norma Britt, another longtime volunteer for the loan closet, are still contacted daily by the public in need of equipment or offering to donate items. Both women have kept up a constant search for a new facility.
“Time is not on our side. If we can’t get started again soon, I fear most of the medical equipment available will be sold at garage sales, or worse, scrapped,” McKinney lamented. “Once we get a building, we can have a few days dedicated to taking in equipment donations. Then we can get it all sanitized, categorized and we’ll be able to open.”
To make a donation of medical equipment, or for those who know of a facility that could be provided for the program, call Interfaith Caregivers at (716) 372-6283.
Monetary donations for set-up and start-up costs can be sent to Interfaith Caregivers, PO Box 319 Olean, NY 14760.