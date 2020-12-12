OLEAN — Dr. Jeremy Barnett admits that he cries when his patients are taken off ventilators and tell him they’re hungry or thirsty because it is then he knows they’ll likely survive COVID-19 or other serious illnesses.
Barnett, who works in the intensivist unit at Olean General Hospital, which cares for critically ill patients affected by the coronavirus and other health crises, spoke of the overall success of the unit since the onset of the pandemic over nine months ago.
Barnett, formerly of Westchester Medical Center near Manhattan, and his new associate, Dr. Christine Healey, are employed by Upper Allegheny Health System and Kaleida Health, which are the parent companies of Olean General and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
“I want to remind the community about how amazing this hospital is,” Barnett said earlier this week. “One of the things I’m just in awe of every single day is that no matter what we get hit with” the unit handles it.
“I get to work with some of the most amazing, amazing nurses, respiratory therapists, physical therapists and pharmacists,” he continued. “I feel like we’re this magical little place that nobody knows about … we’re pulling off things here that other places are not able to do.”
Along those lines, Barnett and his staff have been credited by area residents who include Cameron McClure of Little Valley and several senior residents from Cranberry Court in Olean for helping them recover from COVID-19.
All shared their stories in previous editions of the Olean Times Herald. The Cranberry Court residents were so grateful to the intensivist unit that they conducted a collection for the staff before Thanksgiving.
Barnett said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases not only locally, but nationally, has been a challenge for staff at the 14-bed intensivist unit, which is full.
“Every hospital across the country and across the world is feeling the effects” of the surge in cases, Barnett observed. “During the initial swing that we got hit with (in the spring), we prepared for the worst. It was whelming but it wasn’t overwhelming. But now we’re seeing this incredible surge.”
Barnett said that in addition to the staff, who participate in continuing education conferences to keep up-to-date on procedures, treatment and data, the personnel also ensure that patients and their families stay connected.
He said staff even have purchased inexpensive throw-away cell phones for patients to contact families during their stay — and throw them away later.
“We make sure the families are informed every day,” Barnett said. “Sometimes (the calls) are two or three times a day because (the families) can’t come in. … I’ve had families cry on the phone, I’ve had families that instead of telling me about their loved ones, they’re telling me about their dog” to help ease the tension.
Barnett credits Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer of Upper Allegheny, for ensuring the unit receives everything it needs to operate smoothly. Mills commented on how well the staff has held up physically over the months of intense work.
He recalls that staff who tested positive with COVID-19, and have since recovered, had contracted it through community spread.
“In the first wave (of the pandemic) we had one health care worker in the emergency room that became ill,” Mills said. “But that was the only one for the first six months. We’ve had many more since and most of them have been through community exposure.”
Mills said he and Barnett tell people they shouldn’t be afraid of the virus, but should respect it and take proper measures to avoid it, if possible.
“Dr. Barnett has dealt with more Covid patients, between here and New York City, than anyone I’ve known and he’s never gotten it,” Mills added, noting the staff is properly protected.
Barnett said patients admitted to the intensivist unit are given rapid tests for the coronavirus, which enables the staff to identify, and treat, the illness effectively and quickly.
The tests also help staff identify and coordinate care for other patients who don’t have the virus, but are seriously ill with other diseases.
“People are forgetting that even in a pandemic, there’s still all these other diseases,” he said. “People with chronic diseases weren’t coming into the hospitals when they needed to, because (the pandemic) was terrifying to them.”
Mills noted the patients on the unit who have passed away from COVID-19, in most cases had other serious health issues that compromised their response to the virus.
He said the ICU currently has some COVID-19 patients on ventilators, but the unit also has other patients with serious illnesses. The majority of COVID-19 patients, however, aren’t placed on ventilators.
“In my opinion, that’s why our death rate is better because we wait and wait and wait and don’t typically put them on the ventilator too early,” Mills explained. “And (the intubated patient) requires someone like Dr. Barnett watching them like a hawk” to help with survival.
“I have not cried as much as I’ve cried when we get somebody off of a ventilator and hear their first words,” Barnett shared. “Even when some of them were trached … always their first words are ‘I’m hungry,’ or they want a drink. That just makes you cry … it’s just so emotional and I’m proud of what we’re doing.”
Barnett repeatedly gave credit to the administrative team for their support of the intensivist unit.
“If I got sick, this is where I’d want to go,” he stated.
Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny, said critically ill patients from both hospital campuses have been treated with life-saving procedures in the intensivist unit at Olean General.
“There are board-certified critical care doctors who man our ICU,” Zewe commented. “This is a big differentiator — there is no other rural hospital around that does that. When these doctors aren’t working here, they’re working in New York City, so they have the latest and greatest” professional training.